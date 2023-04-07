Cork captain Hurley named to start against Clare

DESPITE HIS CHANCES of playing against Clare in Sunday’s Munster football championship being rated as a mere ’50-50’ by manager John Cleary midweek, Cork’s Brian Hurley has been named to start against the Banner in Ennis.

A troublesome shoulder injury curtailed Cork captain Hurley last year and while he made it back to have some involvement in the league campaign, it subsequently flared up and he sat out the final two games against Louth and Derry.

However, as expected, corner-back Maurice Shanley’s injury has meant he is left off the matchday panel.

This is the first week in which the matchday panels have been released to the media as requested by the GAA, and it will be interesting to note how this new element plays out over the next few months.

CORK

(V Clare, MSFC, Cusack Park Ennis 2pm):

1. Micheál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers)

2. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), 3. Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), 4. Tommy Walsh (Kanturk)

5. Luke Fahy (Ballincollig), 6. Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), 7. Matty Taylor (Mallow)

8. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), 9. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s)

10. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree), 11. Ruairí Deane (Bantry Blues), 12. Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)

13. Sean Powter (Douglas), 14. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven), 15. Chris Óg Jones (Uibh Laoire)

Advertisement

CLARE

1. Stephen Ryan (Kilrush)

2. Manus Doherty (Eire Óg), 3. Cillian Brennan (Clondegad), 4. Cillian Rouine (Ennistymon)

5. Ciaran Russell (Eire Óg), 6. Jamie Malone (Corofin), 7. Daniel Walsh (Kilmurry Ibrikane)

8. Cathal O’Connor (Coolmeen), 9. Darragh Bohannon (Shannon Gaels)

10. Pearse Lillis (Cooraclare), 11. Emmet McMahon (Kildysart), 12. Dermot Coughlan (Kilmurry Ibrickane)

13. Eoin Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown Malbay), 14. Keelan Sexton (Kilmurry Ibrickane), 15. Pádraic Collins (Cratloe)

Meanwhile, the teams for Tipperary’s Munster football clash with Waterford in Semple Stadium have also been named.

TIPPERARY

(V Waterford, MSFC, Semple Stadium, 2pm):

1. Michael O’Reilly (Clonmel Commercials)

2. Shane O’Connell (Golden Kilfeacle), 3. Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule), 4. Colm O’Shaughnessy (Ardfinnan)

5. Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials), 6. Colman Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials), 7. Keith Ryan (Upperchurch Drombane)

8. Paudie Feehan (Killenaule), 9. Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)

10. Emmet Moloney (Drom & Inch), 11. Teddy Doyle (Ballina), 12. Mikey O’Shea (Mullinahone)

13. Steven O’Brien (Ballina), 14. Stephen Quirke (Moyle Rovers), 15. Sean O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials)

WATERFORD

1. Paudie Hunt (Rathgormack)

2. Conor ÓCuirrín (An Rinn), 3. Darragh ÓCathasaigh (An Rinn), 4. Liam Fennell (Stradbally)

5. Dermot Ryan (The Nire), 6. Brian Looby (Ballinacourty), 7. Jordan O’Sullivan (Portlaw)

8. Michael Curry (Rathgormack), 9. Brian Lynch (Clashmore)

10. Conor Murray (Rathgormack), 11. Darragh Corcoran (Naomh Slanatheoir), 12. Jason Curry (Rathgormack)

13. Michael Kelly (Dungarvan), 14. Sean Whelan-Barrett (Balinacourty), 15. Eoghan McGrath-Butler (De La Salle)