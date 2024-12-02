'Our group were the only people in the country that believed we could win. It's incredible'

A FIRST MUNSTER senior club hurling title in the history of their club, triumphing in their first final appearance.

In the process they delivered a first victory for Cork at this level in 15 years and in the process took down the raging-hot favourites bidding for a fourth title on the bounce.

That all comes together to paint a picture of sheer joy that Sarsfields boss Johnny Crowley was experiencing after yesterday’s Munster club final.

The East Cork side sprung a major upset as they toppled kingpins Ballygunner with a dazzling display.

“It’s incredible. I’m always a proud Sars man and today just completely tops the whole thing,” Crowley told TG4 after the game.

“The players, oh my God, they were just incredible today. Our group of 40, 45 guys, I think were the only people in the country that believed we could win today and we genuinely believed we could win today.

“And to execute the performance, the way we played, the levels we played at, we knew that if we were there with ten to go, that we would have the legs, we would have the fitness.

“I’ve so many superlatives for the lads today, I’m just so proud of everybody involved.”

Two years ago Sarsfields failed to qualify from Group 3 of the Cork premier senior hurling championship.

Last year they landed a first local title since 2014, and while they suffered defeat in this season’s decider in October, they have capitalised on the opportunity presented to them by being branded Cork’s representatives due to divisional side Imokilly’s success.

“Winning the county last year was incredible after coming from where we came from, not qualifying out of your group, then you win a county, that was just enormous,” outlined Crowley.

“I suppose going to the Munster quarter-final last year and getting absolutely thumped by the best club team of the last ten years in the country. It’s the club that we all have to aspire to be.

“And then going this year like in a county final getting beaten, I thought two weeks ago against Feakle we were really immense, but we knew we had to up it again today, and I just thought to a man, we were incredible. I thought the work-rate, our tenacity, our heart, our desire, our structure.

"We went probably route one more so than we've gone in a lot of games, and they probably caused them a lot of trouble. But look it's just great, it's brilliant."

Sarsfields’ Daniel Kearney and manager Johnny Crowley celebrate late in the game. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Suddenly the outlook has shifted for Sarsfields.

A Munster final success propels them into the All-Ireland series.

It is a wide open race to land the Tommy Moore Cup, none of the remaining quartet – Sarsfields, Slaughtneil, Loughrea, and Na Fianna – have previously won this All-Ireland championship.

“It’s anyone’s (title),” agreed Crowley on the openess of the All-Ireland race.

“This is the way we’ve always worked as a management team, we do not look beyond what was in front of us, what’s in front of us is the Ulster champions (Slaughtneil).

“And all our energies after a few days celebrations will completely go towards that. We’re only in an All-Ireland semi-final. Even saying that is a bit surreal but we are and it’s just incredible. It’s so emotional, it’s brilliant.”