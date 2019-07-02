Cork make two changes for All-Ireland qualifier clash with Laois

CORK HAVE MADE two changes to the side that lost out to Kerry in last month’s Munster final ahead of this weekend’s All-Ireland Round 4 qualifier against Laois.

Cork's Kevin O'Donovan, Sean White and Liam O'Donovan. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The Rebels introduce Thomas Clancy and Kevin O’Driscoll to the starting line-up in place of Tom Clancy and Paul Kerrigan.

Defender Nathan Walsh is named in the team despite his injury concerns, while Eoghan McSweeney is added to the bench.

The two sides meet at Semple Stadium in Thurles on Saturday evening at 5pm.

Cork will be looking to bounce back from that three-point Munster final defeat to the Kingdom, while Laois come into the game off the back of victory over Offaly.

Cork (v Laois)

1. Mark White (Clonakilty)

2. Nathan Walsh (Douglas)

3. James Loughrey (Mallow)

4. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

5. Liam O’ Donovan (Clonakilty)

6. Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty)

7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarrs) (Captain)

9. Killian O’ Hanlon (Kilshannig)

10. Kevin O’ Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)

11. Sean White (Clonakilty)

12. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)

13. Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers)

14. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven)

15. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)

Subs:

16. Michael Martin (Nemo Rangers)

17. Kevin O’ Donovan (Nemo Rangers)

18. Aidan Browne (Newmarket)

19. Stephen Cronin (Nemo Rangers)

20. Tomas Clancy (Fermoy)

21. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)

22. Ronan O’ Toole (Eire Og)

23. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree)

24. Paul Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers)

25. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven)

26. Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarrs)

