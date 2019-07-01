Gaelic Grounds to host Galway against Mayo - GAA announce fixture details for next weekend

Mayo will be returning to the Gaelic Grounds next Sunday.

Mayo will be returning to the Gaelic Grounds next Sunday.

GALWAY AND MAYO will be heading to Limerick next Saturday night after the GAA announced the venues for this weekend’s Round 4 football qualifiers.

After this morning’s draw pitted the Connacht rivals against each other, it has been revealed that they will meet at the Gaelic Grounds with a 7pm throw-in time for the clash that will be live on Sky Sports.

The CCCC were unable to fix the game for a Connacht venue. There was no agreement between the counties for home advantage and no other venue in the province was deemed suitable.

Games at this stage of the championship are deemed to be played at neutral locations with both counties consulted and in agreement for the Limerick venue which has a capacity of 43,000 with 20,000 seats. It will be preceded by the Connacht senior ladies football final replay between the counties at 4pm.

Tyrone take on Cavan at 5pm in Clones on Saturday in the other fixture that will be broadcast on Sky with the counties meeting in the Ulster U20 semi-final as the curtain-raiser.

The last of the Round 4 football ties on Saturday sees Cork take on Laois in Semple Stadium at 5pm.

On Sunday there will be a double-header in Portlaoise with Meath facing Clare in football, in a game that will be televised by RTÉ, and Laois taking on Dublin in hurling.

The other preliminary hurling quarter-final sees Cork go up against Westmeath on Sunday afternoon.

Saturday

All-Ireland senior football championship

Round 4

Cork v Laois, Semple Stadium, Thurles, 5pm

Cavan v Tyrone, Clones, 5pm, (Live Sky Sports)

(Curtain-raiser: Ulster U20 semi-final, Cavan v Tyrone, 2.45pm)

Galway v Mayo, Gaelic Grounds, 7pm, (Live Sky Sports)

All-Ireland minor hurling championship

Quarter-final: Round 1

Kilkenny v Clare, Semple Stadium, Thurles, 3pm

Sunday

All-Ireland senior football championship

Round 4

Meath v Clare, O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 2pm, (Live RTÉ)

All-Ireland senior hurling championship

Preliminary quarter-finals

Westmeath v Cork, TEG Cusack Park, 3pm

Laois v Dublin, O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 4.15pm

