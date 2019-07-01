This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 1 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gaelic Grounds to host Galway against Mayo - GAA announce fixture details for next weekend

It’s going to be another massive weekend of GAA action.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 1 Jul 2019, 3:58 PM
1 hour ago 5,342 Views 20 Comments
https://the42.ie/4705243
Mayo will be returning to the Gaelic Grounds next Sunday.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Mayo will be returning to the Gaelic Grounds next Sunday.
Mayo will be returning to the Gaelic Grounds next Sunday.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

GALWAY AND MAYO will be heading to Limerick next Saturday night after the GAA announced the venues for this weekend’s Round 4 football qualifiers.

After this morning’s draw pitted the Connacht rivals against each other, it has been revealed that they will meet at the Gaelic Grounds with a 7pm throw-in time for the clash that will be live on Sky Sports.

The CCCC were unable to fix the game for a Connacht venue. There was no agreement between the counties for home advantage and no other venue in the province was deemed suitable.

Games at this stage of the championship are deemed to be played at neutral locations with both counties consulted and in agreement for the Limerick venue which has a capacity of 43,000 with 20,000 seats. It will be preceded by the Connacht senior ladies football final replay between the counties at 4pm.

Tyrone take on Cavan at 5pm in Clones on Saturday in the other fixture that will be broadcast on Sky with the counties meeting in the Ulster U20 semi-final as the curtain-raiser.

The last of the Round 4 football ties on Saturday sees Cork take on Laois in Semple Stadium at 5pm.

On Sunday there will be a double-header in Portlaoise with Meath facing Clare in football, in a game that will be televised by RTÉ, and Laois taking on Dublin in hurling.

The other preliminary hurling quarter-final sees Cork go up against Westmeath on Sunday afternoon.

Saturday

All-Ireland senior football championship

Round 4

Cork v Laois, Semple Stadium, Thurles, 5pm

Cavan v Tyrone, Clones, 5pm, (Live Sky Sports)
(Curtain-raiser: Ulster U20 semi-final, Cavan v Tyrone, 2.45pm)

Galway v Mayo, Gaelic Grounds, 7pm, (Live Sky Sports)

All-Ireland minor hurling championship

Quarter-final: Round 1

Kilkenny v Clare, Semple Stadium, Thurles, 3pm

Sunday

All-Ireland senior football championship

Round 4

Meath v Clare, O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 2pm, (Live RTÉ)

All-Ireland senior hurling championship

Preliminary quarter-finals

Westmeath v Cork, TEG Cusack Park, 3pm

Laois v Dublin, O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 4.15pm

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie