Star forward Finn misses out through injury as Cork name All-Ireland semi-final team

The Rebels face Meath in Sunday’s showdown in Croke Park.

By Emma Duffy Friday 13 Aug 2021, 11:16 AM
A star player for Cork through the years, Orla Finn's absence is a blow.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

CORK BOSS EPHIE Fitzgerald has named his side for Sunday’s TG4 All-Ireland senior championship semi-final showdown against Meath [throw-in 3.30pm, live on TG4].

The matchday squad of 30 confirms that Orla Finn misses out on the Croke Park clash; the Kinsale sharpshooter having struggled with injury through the championship.

One of the best forwards — and most accurate free-takers — in the game, Finn came off after just nine minutes in the Rebels’ quarter-final win over Waterford two weeks ago.

The two-time All-Star was also forced off in the second half of last month’s group clash with Meath, while she was absent for the victory over Tipperary. It’s understood to be a calf setback.

In Cork’s only change, rising star Katie Quirke starts at full-forward in her place.

Doireann O’Sullivan, continuing her return to full fitness, is named on a strong bench, with the Leesiders understood to be contending with other injury concerns.

Cork are eyeing their first All-Ireland crown since 2016 and a sixth decider appearance in eight years, but standing in their way are Eamon Murray’s Meath, who have made remarkable progress in their first season back in the top-flight.

The Rebels won by two when these sides met in the group stages.

2019 All-Ireland intermediate champions Meath are yet to name their team, as five-in-a-row chasing Dublin, who face Mayo at HQ tomorrow. The Green and Red showed their hand last night.

Cork

1. Martina O’Brien

2. Marie Ambrose, 3. Roisin Phelan, 4. Eimear Meaney

5. Erika O’Shea, 6. Maebh Cahalane, 7. Melissa Duggan

8. Aisling Hutchings, 9. Hannah Looney

10. Laura O’Mahony, 11. Ciara O’Sullivan, 12. Áine O’Sullivan

13. Sadhbh O’Leary, 14. Katie Quirke, 15. Eimear Scally.

