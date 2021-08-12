Mayo make one change for All-Ireland semi-final showdown against Dublin

MAYO BOSS MICHAEL Moyles has kept changes to a minimum for Saturday’s TG4 All-Ireland senior championship semi-final showdown against Dublin.

Captain Clodagh McManamon returns to the starting team, with Roisin Durcan dropping to the bench.

The one switch in personnel from the team that saw off Galway in the quarter-final comes in defence, while there are a few minor positional changes to the starting 15.

The Green in Red are in the last four for the first time since 2019, and eyeing a first Brendan Martin Cup lift since 2003. Mick Bohan’s Dublin, meanwhile, are chasing five All-Ireland titles in-a-row.

When the sides met in the league this year, the Sky Blues were convincing winners, while their last two championship meetings were in the 2018 group stages and the 2017 All-Ireland final.

#TeamAnnouncement 🟩🟥



Michael Moyles has named the Mayo Senior Team to face @dublinladiesg in this Saturday's TG4 All Ireland Semi Final led by Captain Clodagh McManamon of @BurrishooleGAA 🙌



🕖 3:45pm

🏟 Croke Park

📺 LIVE on TG4 #SeriousSupport #MayoUnite @LadiesFootball pic.twitter.com/kxpdZm5cWp — Mayo LGFA (@Mayo_LGFA) August 12, 2021

Throw-in on Saturday is 3.45pm [live on TG4] and it forms a mouth-watering double-header with their male counterparts facing off at 6pm.

Cork and Meath contest the other semi-final on Sunday at HQ, with the other three teams expected to show their respective hands tomorrow.

Mayo

1. Laura Brennan

2. Saoirse Lally, 3. Dayna Finn, 4. Clodagh McManamon (captain)

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

5. Tamara O’Connor, 6. Ciara Whyte, 7. Kathryn Sullivan

8. Fiona McHale, 9. Sinead Cafferky

10. Niamh Kelly, 11. Rachel Kearns, 12. Lisa Cafferky

13. Grace Kelly, 14. Shauna Howley, 15. Sarah Rowe.