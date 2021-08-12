Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 12 August 2021
Advertisement

Mayo make one change for All-Ireland semi-final showdown against Dublin

Captain Clodagh McManamon returns to the starting team.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 12 Aug 2021, 10:53 PM
20 minutes ago 1,136 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5521675
Mayo ladies football manager Michael Moyles.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Mayo ladies football manager Michael Moyles.
Mayo ladies football manager Michael Moyles.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

MAYO BOSS MICHAEL Moyles has kept changes to a minimum for Saturday’s TG4 All-Ireland senior championship semi-final showdown against Dublin.

Captain Clodagh McManamon returns to the starting team, with Roisin Durcan dropping to the bench.

The one switch in personnel from the team that saw off Galway in the quarter-final comes in defence, while there are a few minor positional changes to the starting 15.

The Green in Red are in the last four for the first time since 2019, and eyeing a first Brendan Martin Cup lift since 2003. Mick Bohan’s Dublin, meanwhile, are chasing five All-Ireland titles in-a-row.

When the sides met in the league this year, the Sky Blues were convincing winners, while their last two championship meetings were in the 2018 group stages and the 2017 All-Ireland final.

Throw-in on Saturday is 3.45pm [live on TG4] and it forms a mouth-watering double-header with their male counterparts facing off at 6pm.

Cork and Meath contest the other semi-final on Sunday at HQ, with the other three teams expected to show their respective hands tomorrow.

Mayo

1. Laura Brennan

2. Saoirse Lally, 3. Dayna Finn, 4. Clodagh McManamon (captain)

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

5. Tamara O’Connor, 6. Ciara Whyte, 7. Kathryn Sullivan

8. Fiona McHale, 9. Sinead Cafferky

10. Niamh Kelly, 11. Rachel Kearns, 12. Lisa Cafferky

13. Grace Kelly, 14. Shauna Howley, 15. Sarah Rowe.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie