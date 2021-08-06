Kingston drops to bench as Cork make one change for Kilkenny semi-final

Shane Barrett has been named to start for Cork.

Shane Barrett has been named to start for Cork.

CORK HAVE MADE one change to the side that will take on Kilkenny in the All-Ireland SHC semi-final on Sunday afternoon [Throw-in, 3.30pm].

Shane Barrett comes in to the starting 15 as Shane Kingston drops to the bench.

Barrett is set for his first senior championship start, having made his debut in 2020 against Dublin. He has made a huge impression in recent weeks, scoring 1-4 off the bench in Cork’s three championship games to date. Last month he also won an All-Ireland U20 medal when Cork defeated Dublin in the 2020 final, but has been ineligible for the 2021 underage season due to his senior commitments.

Experienced defenders Damien Cahalane and Eoin Cadogan have returned to the Cork bench. They last played in the Munster semi-final against Limerick, absent since then due to appendicitis and groin injury respectively.

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 4. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra).

5. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 6. Mark Coleman (Blarney), 7. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills).

8. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), 9. Luke Meade (Newcestown).

10. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), 11. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s), 12. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own).

13. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 14. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 15. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields).

Subs

16. Ger Collins (Ballinhassig)

17. Sean O’Leary-Hayes (Midleton)

18. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)

19. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)

20. Niall Cashman (Blackrock)

21. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

22. Billy Hennessy (St Finbarr’s)

23. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

24. Alan Cadogan (Douglas)

25. Alan Connolly (Blackrock)

26. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills).

