Four debutants in Cork team named to face All-Ireland champions Limerick

FOUR DEBUTANTS HAVE been included in the Cork side that will take on All-Ireland champions Limerick in their Allianz hurling league clash on Saturday evening [throw-in, 7.30pm].

Conor O’Callaghan, Eoin Downey, Brian O’Sullivan and Cormac Beausang have all been named to start in the Division 1A outing under Pat Ryan at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Corner-back O’Callaghan captained Cork to the All-Ireland U20 hurling title in 2020 while Downey and O’Sullivan started on Cork team that won the 2021 All-Ireland U20 hurling title. Beausang won the Cork senior hurling championship with Middleton.

Cork reached the Division 1 final last year, where they lost out to Waterford.

Meanwhile, the Tipperary hurlers have also named their side that will begin their hurling league on Saturday evening against Laois at Semple Stadium [throw-in, 5pm].

Cork (v Limerick)

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Conor O Callaghan (Dromtarriffe), 3. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 4. Sean O Donoghue Inniscarra (Inniscarra)

5. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton), 6. Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr ), 7. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarrs)

8. Brian O’Sullivan (Kanturk), 9. Luke Meade (Newcestown )

10. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers), 11. Conor Lehane, (Midleton), 12. Cormac Beausang (Midleton)

13. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills), 14. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 15. Robbie O’ Flynn (Erins Own)

Subs

16. Gavin Connolly (Blackrock)

17. Niall O’ Leary (Castlelyons)

18. Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers )

19. Cormac O’ Brien (Newtownshandrum)

20. Cathal Cormack (Blackrock)

21. Sam Quirke (Midleton)

22. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarrs )

23. Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers)

24. Brian Hayes (St Finbarrs)

25. Shane Barrett (Blarney)

26. Shane Kingston (Douglas )

Tipperary Starting XV v Laois

1. Barry Hogan [Kiladangan]

2. Cathal Barrett [Holycross Ballycahill], 3. Michael Breen [Ballina], 4. Johnny Ryan [Arravale Rovers].

5. Bryan O’Mara [Holycross Ballycahill], 6. Ronan Maher [Thurles Sarsfields] 7. Brian McGrath [Loughmore Castleiney]

8. Noel McGrath [Loughmore Castleiney] 9.Conor Stakelum [Thurles Sarsfields]

10. Seamus Kennedy [St Mary's] 11. Gearoid O’Connor [Moyne Templetuohy] 12. Cian O’Dwyer [Clonakenny]

13. John McGrath [Loughmore Castleiney] 14. Patrick Maher [Lorrha Dorrha] 15. Sean Ryan [Templederry Kenyons].

