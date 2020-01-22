This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 22 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

First league outing since 2013 as Cork select Sheehan for Division 3 opener

Sean Powter also returns to competitive action for the Rebels against Offaly on Saturday.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 22 Jan 2020, 12:18 PM
35 minutes ago 1,055 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4975195
Ciaran Sheehan returned to the Cork jersey for their recent McGrath Cup win over Kerry.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Ciaran Sheehan returned to the Cork jersey for their recent McGrath Cup win over Kerry.
Ciaran Sheehan returned to the Cork jersey for their recent McGrath Cup win over Kerry.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CIARAN SHEEHAN HAS been named in the Cork starting line-up for this weekend’s opening Allianz Football League fixture.

Sean Powter will also return to competitive action for the Rebels as they begin life in Division 3 by welcoming Offaly to Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday (6pm).

Sheehan departed Cork in 2013 to join AFL side Carlton Blues. After six years in Australia, the 29-year-old Eire Óg forward has now resumed his inter-county GAA career.

The 2010 All-Ireland winner made his return to the Cork jersey on 29 December when they recorded a comprehensive McGrath Cup win over a youthful Kerry side in Tralee.

Sheehan, who helped his club to win the county premier intermediate county title last October, has been named at full-forward by Cork boss Ronan McCarthy for the visit of Offaly.

Having not featured for Cork since 2018 due to injury, former Young Player of the Year nominee Sean Powter also returns. The Douglas player has been named at corner-back.

The team also features four of the players who helped Cork to win the All-Ireland U20 title last year. Paul Ring is selected as the other corner-back, Brian Hartnett is at wing-forward, while Sheehan is joined in the full-forward line by Damien Gore and Cathail O’Mahony.

Saturday’s meeting of Cork and Offaly in the Allianz Football League will be preceded at Páirc Uí Chaoimh by the Division 1 clash of Cork and Westmeath in the Lidl Ladies National Football League (4pm).

Cork (v Offaly)

1. Micheál Martin (Nemo Rangers)

2. Sean Powter (Douglas)
3. Sam Ryan (St Finbarrs)
4. Paul Ring (Aghabullogue)

5. Kevin Crowley (Millstreet)
6. Liam O’Donovan (Clonakilty)
7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarrs)
9. Killian O’ Hanlon (Kilshannig)

10. Brian Hartnett (Douglas)
11. Sean White (Clonakilty)
12. Ruairí Deane (Bantry)

13. Damien Gore (Kilmacabea)
14. Ciaran Sheehan (Eire Óg)
15. Cathail O’ Mahony (Mitchelstown)

Subs

16. Joe Creedon (Iveleary)
17. Peter Murphy (Bandon)
18. Tadhg Corkery (Cill na Martra)
19. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)
20. Sean Meehan (Kiskeam)
21. Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty)
22. Colm O’Callaghan (Eire Óg)
23. Ryan Harkin (Mallow)
24. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)
25. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven)
26. Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarrs)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie