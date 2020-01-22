First league outing since 2013 as Cork select Sheehan for Division 3 opener

Ciaran Sheehan returned to the Cork jersey for their recent McGrath Cup win over Kerry.

CIARAN SHEEHAN HAS been named in the Cork starting line-up for this weekend’s opening Allianz Football League fixture.

Sean Powter will also return to competitive action for the Rebels as they begin life in Division 3 by welcoming Offaly to Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday (6pm).

Sheehan departed Cork in 2013 to join AFL side Carlton Blues. After six years in Australia, the 29-year-old Eire Óg forward has now resumed his inter-county GAA career.

The 2010 All-Ireland winner made his return to the Cork jersey on 29 December when they recorded a comprehensive McGrath Cup win over a youthful Kerry side in Tralee.

Sheehan, who helped his club to win the county premier intermediate county title last October, has been named at full-forward by Cork boss Ronan McCarthy for the visit of Offaly.

Having not featured for Cork since 2018 due to injury, former Young Player of the Year nominee Sean Powter also returns. The Douglas player has been named at corner-back.

The team also features four of the players who helped Cork to win the All-Ireland U20 title last year. Paul Ring is selected as the other corner-back, Brian Hartnett is at wing-forward, while Sheehan is joined in the full-forward line by Damien Gore and Cathail O’Mahony.

Saturday’s meeting of Cork and Offaly in the Allianz Football League will be preceded at Páirc Uí Chaoimh by the Division 1 clash of Cork and Westmeath in the Lidl Ladies National Football League (4pm).

Cork (v Offaly)

1. Micheál Martin (Nemo Rangers)

2. Sean Powter (Douglas)

3. Sam Ryan (St Finbarrs)

4. Paul Ring (Aghabullogue)

5. Kevin Crowley (Millstreet)

6. Liam O’Donovan (Clonakilty)

7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarrs)

9. Killian O’ Hanlon (Kilshannig)

10. Brian Hartnett (Douglas)

11. Sean White (Clonakilty)

12. Ruairí Deane (Bantry)

13. Damien Gore (Kilmacabea)

14. Ciaran Sheehan (Eire Óg)

15. Cathail O’ Mahony (Mitchelstown)

Subs

16. Joe Creedon (Iveleary)

17. Peter Murphy (Bandon)

18. Tadhg Corkery (Cill na Martra)

19. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)

20. Sean Meehan (Kiskeam)

21. Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty)

22. Colm O’Callaghan (Eire Óg)

23. Ryan Harkin (Mallow)

24. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

25. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven)

26. Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarrs)

