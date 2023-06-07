‘My idol growing up’ - Cork GAA icon Teddy McCarthy hailed as a ‘true legend’

THE SUDDEN PASSING of Cork dual icon Teddy McCarthy at the age of 57, has prompted a wave of tributes from GAA figures around the country.

Best remembered for his historic achievement in winning All-Ireland senior hurling and football medals in the same year in 1990, the Sarsfields and Glanmire man enjoyed huge success elsewhere with Cork teams.

He won an All-Ireland senior hurling medal in 1986, a senior football honour in 1989, while that same year saw his playing exploits recognised with an All-Star award and the Texaco Footballer of the Year award.

Former team-mates Tomás Mulcahy spoke of the heartbreak for the Cork GAA family, while Ger Fitzgerald described McCarthy as a ‘great friend and team mate’.

Eoin Cadogan, a dual star with Cork in recent years, called McCarthy ‘one of the all time greats’.

Heartbroken for us all Cork Gaa family - Legend — Tomas Mulcahy (@tomas_mulcahy) June 7, 2023

Devastated with the news of Teddys Passing. Great friend and team mate . One sound fella. Rest in Peace my friend 🙏 @OfficialCorkGAA@SarsfieldsCork@EastCorkGAA pic.twitter.com/q6hzD324BW — Ger Fitz (@GerardFitzG) June 7, 2023

RIP Teddy Mac. One of the all time greats in both codes. pic.twitter.com/3QPbeFhksw — Eoin Cadogan (@cads3) June 6, 2023

INPHO Teddy McCarthy in action against Kilkenny. INPHO

McCarthy’s iconic status is reflected in the tributes issued by GAA personalities around the country. Anthony Cunningham, who played for the Galway hurlers against him, hailed ‘his style & bravery’.

Limerick’s Ollie Moran described the Sarsfields player as his idol growing up and how he would spend hours ‘mimicking his leap and catch, in both hurling and football’.

Offaly’s Michael Duignan paid tribute to ‘a legend and a great character’.

Broke our hearts with his style & bravery - rip Teddy , a true rebel @OfficialCorkGAA @SarsfieldsCork pic.twitter.com/Hvu640oilI — ANTHONY CUNNINGHAM (@Coach_Finder) June 6, 2023

I can’t believe that Teddy Mc is gone. We were heartbroken over a match last Sunday but once again we get a real perspective on life. A legend and a great character. RIP my friend. — Michael Duignan (@DuignanMichael) June 6, 2023

Kerry football figures Eoin Liston, Kieran Donaghy and Colm Cooper all offered their condolences.

Meeath’s Anthony Moyles described him as ‘fearless, competitive, passionate’, with Sligo’s Eamonn O’Hara praising McCarthy’s capacity to play ‘both codes so efficiently, with ease’.

So sad to hear of Teddy’s death.

Condolences to all his family and friends.

May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/ZfASb0SiMH — Eoin Liston (@EoinListon) June 7, 2023

RIP Teddy

A tue legend of the game 👏👏 https://t.co/86slA7m3XC — colm cooper (@colmcooper13) June 6, 2023

Tough day for Teddy’s Family, ex teammates from @OfficialCorkGAA and @GlanmireGAA and his many friends. 58 is just too young. A rebel with a cause and what an incredible athlete. I’m sure the memories he created will live on forever from those that saw him. RIP Teddy #GAA #legend pic.twitter.com/Vf3Yy8ur5k — Kieran Donaghy (@starryboy14) June 7, 2023

As a kid I spent many a day out the back garden trying to do things Teddy MCCarthy could do. He was a player before his time. Fearless, competitive, passionate,highly skilled and accomplished. I didn’t know the man but I’m very saddened to hear the news this evening. May he RIP — Anthony Moyles (@moylesiea) June 6, 2023

Was fascinated with Teddy McCarthy as a young fella .. playing both codes so efficiently, with ease .. he was one of my hero’s !



The hang time on some of his leaps was unreal !



Deepest sympathies to his family and Friends - May he rest in peace — Eamonn O’ Hara (@EamonnOHara8) June 6, 2023

©INPHO Teddy McCarthy in action against Dublin. ©INPHO

Tributes were also paid from sporting figures outside of GAA with jockey Davy Russell hailing McCarthy’s iconic fielding and rugby star Ronan O’Gara describing him as someone who inspired ‘all Cork young fellas no matter what sport you played’. David Meyler hailed ‘a true legend’ that Cork had lost.

I used to think he could fly #ripteddy pic.twitter.com/wsOu8zbBm7 — Davy Russell (@_Davy_Russel_) June 6, 2023

Rest In Peace Teddy McCarthy.Inspired all Cork young fellas no matter what sport you played.Thoughts with his family and friends. — Ronan O Gara (@RonanOGara10) June 7, 2023