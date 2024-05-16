Cork bring in U20 football captain to start for Munster hurling semi-final against Clare

CORK U20 FOOTBALL captain Hugh O’Connor has been drafted in to make his debut for the county’s hurling team at that grade in tomorrow night’s Munster semi-final against Clare.

The Newmarket player captained Cork in their recent Munster final loss to Kerry, scoring 0-3 in that decider in Tralee.

With his football commitments concluded, it has paved the way for a role with the hurling side and he has been named wing-forward by manager Ben O’Connor for the clash in Cusack Park.

Cork have made several positional changes with Oran O’Regan dropping to the bench as Cillian Tobin is named at centre-back, Ben Walsh moves to wing-back, and Tadhg O’Connell switches to midfield.

Throw-in for tomorrow’s game is 6.45pm with live coverage on the TG4 app. The winners advance to face Tipperary in the final next Friday 24 May.

Cork

1. Paudie O’Sullivan (Fr O’Neills)

2. Denis Cashman (Bride Rovers), 3. Kevin Lyons (Ballygarvan), 4. Darragh O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig, captain),

5. James Dwyer (Ballincollig), 6. Cillian Tobin (Bride Rovers), 7. Ben Walsh (Killeagh)

8. Mikey Finn (Midleton), 9. Tadhg O’Connell (Ballincollig)

10. Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold), 11. William Buckley (St Finbarr’s), 12. Hugh O’Connor (Newmarket)

13. David Cremin (Midleton), 14. Barry Walsh (Killeagh), 15. Jack Leahy (Dungourney)

Subs

16. Daniel O’Connell – Dromina

17. James O’Brien – Fermoy

18. Óran O’Regan – Erins Own

19. Timmy Wilk – Cobh

20. Peter O’Shea – Erins Own

21. Adam O’Sullivan – Ballinhassig

22. Ross O’ Sullivan- Na Piarsaigh

23. Eoin O’Leary – Glen Rovers

24. Barry O’Flynn – Sarsfields