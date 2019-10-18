Cork City end on a high at home, as they upset Dundalk

Cork City 1

Dundalk 0

Denis Hurley reports from Turner’s Cross

CORK CITY GAVE their fans something to sing about as Dáire O’Connor’s goal ensured the Rebel Army rounded off their home league programme on a positive note, seeing off Dundalk at Turner’s Cross tonight.

O’Connor, also on target in the win over UCD which secured safety last week, struck just before half-time, slotting home past Aaron McCarey from a nice ball behind the defence by Ben O’Brien-Whitmarsh.

While Dundalk pushed hard in the second half, forcing a number of chances, they found City goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan in unbeatable form, denying Jamie McGrath, Robbie Benson and, most impressively, Dane Massey in the 85th minute with a brilliant save to claw the ball out from under the crossbar.

The Lilywhites had had a lot of the play in the first half too, but struggled to create clear-cut chances, however City’s Alec Byrne had to produce an important intervention to deny Seán Murray after a good low Michael Duffy cross and the midfielder also blocked a Benson effort following a corner.

City’s goal gave them something to defend though and in the second half, they protected their lead impressively, with Conor McCarthy and Dan Casey also going close at the other end.

Most importantly for Neale Fenn’s side, though, the clean sheet remained intact and they achieved back-to-back league wins for the first time since May.

CORK CITY: Tadhg Ryan; Conor McCormack, Conor McCarthy, Dan Casey, Ronan Hurley; Gearóid Morrissey, Alec Byrne; Dáire O’Connor, Garry Buckley, Karl Sheppard; Ben O’Brien-Whitmarsh (Eoghan Stokes 83).

DUNDALK: Aaron McCarey; Seán Gannon, Seán Hoare, Andy Boyle, Dane Massey; Chris Shields, Robbie Benson; Daniel Kelly (Georgie Kelly 77), Seán Murray (Jamie McGrath 56), Michael Duffy; Patrick Hoban.

Referee: Robert Hennessy (Limerick).

Well, it’s finally here. Andy Dunne, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey make a call on Ireland’s World Cup quarter-final with New Zealand.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud