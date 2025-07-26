Cork get the better of Waterford to keep All-Ireland three in-a-row bid on course

Cork 1-21

Waterford 1-11

IT WAS DEATH by a thousand cuts for Waterford in the end, with substitute Orlaith Mullins’s goal and two points in injury time a final flourish for Cork.

If ten points feels a little harsh on the Déise, they did need Brianne O’Regan to make two phenomenal saves in the second half from Katrina Mackey, whose three early second-half points sent the Rebels on their way, and Orlaith Cahalane.

But the Déise did so much right and no one could say they did not deserve to lead at half-time, by 1-7 to 0-9.

Niamh Rockett was threatening but Beth Carton was near unmarkable, scoring a goal and three points from play.

They started really well, every pass sticking, winning a lot of the physical tussles, Vikki Falconer and Keely Corbett Barry dominant in defence, where Kate Lynch was an effective sweeper and the forwards taking their chances.

Advertisement

The goal came in the 15th minute, as Mairéad O’Brien shaped to shoot but placed the sliotar on the bas of her hurley and was away. Suddenly, she had created a two-on-one. From there it was about the pass. It was perfect and Carton approached Amy Lee with menace, before rattling the net.

That opened a four-point gap but in the final ten minutes, Cork began to work their patterns, in particular sending the pacy Saoirse McCarthy rattling down Waterford’s right flank first and then the middle.

The Courcey Rovers flier lofted some lovely scores from play and frees, and Sorcha McCartan had another as Ger Manley’s squad drew level but Waterford had the last say via Abby Flynn.

Cork had the wind in the second half and while that really didn’t have any impact on their possession and support style of play, it made it harder to hit Rockett, who cut a more isolated figure up top as the game wore on.

Aoife Healy and Laura Hayes helped secure the upper hand around the middle third and by and large, Cork were happy to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

Mackey brought her tally to four, Emma Murphy slotted her second after a lightning break, while McCarthy lofted over some scoring points from frees, and an absolute peach from play, a stand-and-deliver drive off the back foot from tight to the left touchline.

It was still only a five-point game when Lorraine Bray pointed approaching the hour but then Mullins hit the purplest of patches, having only come into the game in the 57th minute.

The bid for three-in-a-row remains alive.

Scorers for Cork: S McCarthy 0-7(4fs); O Mullins 1-2; K Mackey 0-4; A O’Connor 0-3(2fs, 1 45); E Murphy, S McCartan 0-2 each; L Hayes 0-1

Scorers for Waterford: B Carton 1-4; N Rockett 0-5(3fs); L Bray, A Flynn 0-1 each

CORK: A Lee, P Mackey, L Coppinger, M Cahalane, A Healy, L Treacy, L Hayes, H Looney, A Thompson, E Murphy, S McCartan, S McCarthy, O Cahalane, K Mackey, A O’Connor. Subs: C Healy for E Murphy (53); M Murphy for Thompson, O Mullins for McCartan (57); A Fitzgerald for Hayes (60+2)

WATERFORD: B O’Regan, A McNulty, K Corbett Barry, V Falconer, B Bowdren, R Walsh, O Hickey, L Bray, A Flynn, E O’Neill, B Carton, M O’Brien, A Fitzgerald, N Rockett, Kate Lynch. Subs: T Power for Bowdren (40); M Gostl for O’Brien (46); M Comerford for Flynn (55); N Ahearne for Fitzgerald (60+3)

Referee: Gavin Donegan (Dublin)