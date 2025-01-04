Cork hurlers blow off the Christmas cobwebs with routine win over Waterford

Cork 1-15

Waterford 0-10

ALL-IRELAND RUNNERS-UP Cork started 2025 with a pillar-to-post win over Waterford in dreadful January weather in Dungarvan. A first-half goal from Declan Dalton, after a delightful Padraig Power flick, was the highlight.

Two thousand people turned up on a wet, windy and bitterly cold Saturday afternoon to support former Déise defender Brian Greene in his battle with cancer as well as Waterford Hospice.

Cork took the field with six of the team that started the All Ireland final defeat to Clare last July. With the benefit of the elements, Pat Ryan’s men raced eight points up after 16 minutes. Alan Connolly raised two white flags while Robbie Cotter, Padraig Power, Ben Cunningham, Cormac O’Brien and Ethan Twomey also worked the umpires. It got so dark in Dungarvan that the floodlights were switched on.

Waterford eventually opened their account from a Shane Bennett free on 18 minutes. From the next Cork attack, Declan Dalton batted the sliotar past Shaun O’Brien after a lovely flick inside from Padraig Power, putting Cork 1-8 to 0-1 ahead.

The Rebels nearly added a second as Déise netminder O’Brien saved from Brian Hayes before captain Iarlaith Daly cleared off the line from Alan Connolly. Dalton pointed the subsequent 65. Cunningham’s second point gave the visitors a 12-point advantage, 1-10 to 0-1.

A superb catch and solo run from Sean Walsh set up a point for Reuben Halloran at the other end. Walsh then got on the scoresheet himself. A Connolly free, and a save by Cork number one Patrick Collins from Thomas Douglas in injury time, sent Cork 1-11 to 0-3 ahead at the break.

Ben Cunningham of Cork and Iarlath Daly of Waterford. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Pat Ryan made seven substitutions at the break. The rain continued to bucket down as Shane Bennett slotted three points for the hosts before Tom O’Connell came off injured. Subs Shane Kingston and Jack Cahalane kept the scoreboard ticking for Cork.

Shane Bennett shrugged off two Cork tackles to strike his fifth second-half effort and sixth in total, before Willie Beresford shot a point with his first touch. Both sides emptied the benches as Brian Roche wrapped up an eight-point victory for the Rebels.

The meeting of Tipperary and All-Ireland champions Clare in Saturday’s other all-Munster hurling challenge was cancelled due to unsafe playing conditions.

Scorers for Waterford: Shane Bennett 0-6 (4fs), Sean Walsh 0-2, Reuben Halloran, Willie Beresford 0-1 each.

Scorers for Cork: Declan Dalton 1-2 (1f, 1 65), Alan Connolly 0-3 (1f), Ben Cunningham, Shane Kingston 0-2 each, Cormac O’Brien, Ethan Twomey, Robbie Cotter, Padraig Power, Brian Roche, Jack Cahalane 0-1 each.

Waterford

1. Shaun O’Brien

2. Seamus Fitzgerald, 3. Iarlaith Daly, 4. Mairtin Power

5. PJ Fanning, 6. Tom Barron, 7. Padraig Fitzgerald

8. Jamie Barron, 9. Reuben Halloran

10. Shane Bennett, 11. Jack Prendergast, 12. Tom O’Connell

13. Thomas Douglas, 14. Sean Walsh, 15. Charlie Treen

Substitutes:

16. Billy Nolan for O’Brien (HT)

19. Finbarr Reaney for Fanning (HT)

18. Sam Fitzgerald for O’Connell (40)

22. Kevin Mahony for Treen (44)

17. Conor Keane for Padraig Fitzgerald (49)

20. Willie Beresford for Jamie Barron (49)

23. Conor Sheahan for Halloran (54)

24. Patrick Curran for Douglas (54)

21. Michael Mullaney for Prendergast (55)

Cork

1. Patrick Collins

2. Niall O’Leary, 3. Ger Mellerick, 4. Darragh O’Sullivan

5. Michael Mullins, 7. Ciaran Joyce, 19. Cormac O’Brien

8. Ethan Twomey, 9. Luke Meade

10. Ben Cunningham, 11. Declan Dalton, 12. Brian Hayes

13. Robbie Cotter, 14. Padraig Power, 15. Alan Connolly

Substitutes:

18. Sean O’Donoghue for O’Leary (HT)

20. Conor Cahalane for Mullins (HT)

23. Brian Roche for Hayes (HT)

24. Alan Walsh for Power (HT)

26. Shane Kingston for Dalton (HT)

27. William Buckley for Connolly (HT)

25. Jack Cahalane for Cotter (37)

21. Tim O’Mahony for Joyce (43)

22. Darragh Fitzgibbon for Twomey (44)

28. Shane Barrett for Meade (44)

Referee: Michael Kennedy (Tipperary)