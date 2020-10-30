Cork team named for Munster semi-final showdown with Waterford

KIERAN KINGSTON HAS named the Cork side to face Waterford in tomorrow’s Munster SHC semi-final at Semple Stadium.

Robert Downey is named at centre-back, with Bill Cooper and Tim O’Mahony paired at midfield.

A star-studded full-forward line includes Alan Cadogan, Shane Kingston and Patrick Horgan who captains the side from corner-forward.

The Waterford team was named last night.

Cork

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

2. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarrs)

3. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)

4. Sean O’ Donoghue (Inniscarra)

5. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)

6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)

7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

9. Tim O’ Mahony (Newtownshandrum)

10. Seamus Harnedy (St Itas)

11. Conor Lehane (Midleton)

12. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)

13. Alan Cadogan (Douglas)

14. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

15. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)

