Ulster young gun Izuchukwu signs new contract

ULSTER HAVE ANNOUNCED that Cormac Izuchukwu and Brad Roberts have signed new deals.
21-year-old Academy second row Izuchukwu penned an upgraded contract to stay at the northern province until 2023.
The Tullamore man has impressed since making a recent breakthrough to senior rugby, having come through the Ireland Sevens programme.
His impressive progress, however, was halted when he sustained a knee injury in the Challenge Cup clash against Harlequins earlier this month.
With serious potential in his locker, Izuchukwu will now look to overcome this setback, boosted by a contract extension.
“Ulster is where I have learned all of my XVs rugby,” he said, “so I am looking forward to reflecting the ethos and skillset that I’ve gained through my time with the province so far on the pitch in the years ahead.”
Roberts, meanwhile, has signed a new contract to stay at Kingspan Stadium until 2022.
The Rainey man made his Ulster debut in November 2020, and has been a fan favourite and welcome addition to the hooker ranks since, producing some big carries and turnovers.
