Ulster young gun Izuchukwu signs new contract

ULSTER HAVE ANNOUNCED that Cormac Izuchukwu and Brad Roberts have signed new deals.

21-year-old Academy second row Izuchukwu penned an upgraded contract to stay at the northern province until 2023.

The Tullamore man has impressed since making a recent breakthrough to senior rugby, having come through the Ireland Sevens programme.

His impressive progress, however, was halted when he sustained a knee injury in the Challenge Cup clash against Harlequins earlier this month.

With serious potential in his locker, Izuchukwu will now look to overcome this setback, boosted by a contract extension.

“Ulster is where I have learned all of my XVs rugby,” he said, “so I am looking forward to reflecting the ethos and skillset that I’ve gained through my time with the province so far on the pitch in the years ahead.”