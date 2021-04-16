BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Friday 16 April 2021
Advertisement

Ulster young gun Izuchukwu signs new contract

The Tullamore 21-year-old is staying put until 2023, with Brad Roberts also penning an extension.

By Emma Duffy Friday 16 Apr 2021, 11:06 AM
10 minutes ago 199 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5411747
Cormac Izuchukwu (file pic).
Image: Craig Watson/INPHO
Cormac Izuchukwu (file pic).
Cormac Izuchukwu (file pic).
Image: Craig Watson/INPHO

ULSTER HAVE ANNOUNCED that Cormac Izuchukwu and Brad Roberts have signed new deals.

21-year-old Academy second row Izuchukwu penned an upgraded contract to stay at the northern province until 2023.

The Tullamore man has impressed since making a recent breakthrough to senior rugby, having come through the Ireland Sevens programme.

His impressive progress, however, was halted when he sustained a knee injury in the Challenge Cup clash against Harlequins earlier this month.

With serious potential in his locker, Izuchukwu will now look to overcome this setback, boosted by a contract extension.

“Ulster is where I have learned all of my XVs rugby,” he said, “so I am looking forward to reflecting the ethos and skillset that I’ve gained through my time with the province so far on the pitch in the years ahead.”

Roberts, meanwhile, has signed a new contract to stay at Kingspan Stadium until 2022.

The Rainey man made his Ulster debut in November 2020, and has been a fan favourite and welcome addition to the hooker ranks since, producing some big carries and turnovers.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie