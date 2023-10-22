Ireland's Courtney Brosnan hit for five as Manchester United run riot at Everton

COURTNEY BROSNAN HAD a tough day at the office with Everton as Manchester United ran riot in the second half for a 5-0 win in the Women’s Super League today.

The Ireland goalkeeper links up for international duty tomorrow and was left licking her wounds as the Red Devils reponded in devastating fashion from their Champions League exit against Paris Saint-Germain in midweek.

Brosnan enjoyed her first WSL start of the campaign last weekend and kept a clean sheet in a 1-0 Merseyside derby win over Liverpool at Anfield.

But the Ireland stopper came crashing back down to earth ahead of the Nations League double header with Albania as United proved too good during the second 45 minutes.

They were ahead after 14 minutes when Brosnan was beaten by a Melvine Malard header and she was needed again before the break to deny Nikita Parris making it two.

Alamy Stock Photo Manchester United's Melvine Malard beats Courtney Brosnan with a header. Alamy Stock Photo

The England international wouldn’t be denied after the interval and her strike on 58 minutes opened the floodgates.

A Rachel Williams double on 77 and 85 minutes was followed up by Parris also completing her brace in injury time for a five-star show.

Brosnan’s Ireland teammate Heather Payne also completed the 90 minutes while the returning Megan Campbell was an unused substitute.

Izzy Atkinson managed the last quarter of an hour off the bench for West Ham United as they secured a last-gasp 1-1 draw at home to Liverpool courtesy of Japan international Riko Ueki’s equaliser.

Defending champions Chelsea came from one goal down against Brighton to win 4-2 and remain level on points with league leaders Manchester City.

Bottom side Bristol City take on Arsenal at 6.45pm with Ireland stars Megan Connolly and Katie McCabe set to face off having both been named in their respective starting XIs.