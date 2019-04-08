This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I'm happy at Barca' - Coutinho rules out Premier League return despite frustrations in Spain

The 26-year-old has failed to nail down a regular starting berth with the Catalan giants and has been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea.

By The42 Team Monday 8 Apr 2019, 7:30 AM
Coutinho moved to the Nou Camp from Liverpool in January 2018.
Image: Aitor Alcalde
Image: Aitor Alcalde

PHILIPPE COUTINHO INSISTS he is happy at Barcelona and is not ready to return to the Premier League amid speculation over his future. 

The Brazil star signed for Barca from Liverpool in a £146 million deal in January 2018 but has failed to produce his best form in La Liga, only scoring five times in 29 league appearances this term.

Coutinho has failed to nail down a regular starting berth and has been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea as a result but, with the Catalan giants set to face United at Old Trafford on Wednesday, Coutinho says he has unfinished business at Barca. 

Speaking to the Mirror, the 26-year-old said: “My head is exclusively in Barcelona. Returning to England now does not fit into my plans.

SOCCER: APR 02 La Liga - Villarreal CF at FC Barcelona The Brazilian pictured during last week's La Liga meeting with Villarreal. Source: Carlos Sanchez Martinez

“This is my second season here. I have won titles but I am always an ambitious and demanding player. So, I want more and more.

“But I’m happy. I wanted to play in Spain and I’m at the best club in Spain.”

Ernesto Valverde’s side look almost certain to retain their La Liga crown after beating Atletico Madrid 2-0 on Saturday thanks to late goals from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi. 

And Barca could still win the treble this term with a Copa del Rey final against Valencia and a Champions League campaign still to play. 

But Coutinho is not taking Wednesday’s quarter-final opponents lightly: “The tie is tough,” he admitted. “They have already shown what they can do by knocking out PSG and I think most people would say the tie is 50-50.

Spain: FC Barcelona - Atletico de Madrid. LaLiga, date 31. Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 on Saturday to extend their lead at the top of La Liga. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

“Playing at Old Trafford is one of the best feelings a footballer can have. The atmosphere and the history are ­incredible and if, on top of that, you get a positive result, then it’s very special.

“I don’t have any particular advice for my team-mates because Barcelona are used to playing these big games and to having the second leg at home. Everyone wants to win this tie, not just me.

“In almost five seasons with Liverpool I had both good and bad results there [Old Trafford], so I’m not really thinking about the past. I only think about the present and ­knocking United out.”

