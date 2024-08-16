Stoppage time winner gets Coventry off the mark after five-goal battle

HAJI WRIGHT’S GOAL six minutes into stoppage time earned Coventry their first victory of the season as the Sky Blues left it late to beat Oxford 3-2.

Mark Robins’ men had been a goal to the good twice through Wright and Milan van Ewijk, but were pulled back first by Ciaran Brown and then Mark Harris before the American sealed all three points.

Wright was the star man for the Sky Blues as he opened the scoring after 15 minutes when he powered home a header following Van Ewijk’s inviting cross from the right.

The USA international was inches away from teeing up the flying Ellis Simms as he flashed his cross across goal.

Simms had been the Sky Blues’ top scorer last season but it was indecisiveness in his own box which allowed Brown to nip in and lash home an equaliser.

The Sky Blues had thrashed the Yellows 6-2 when the pair met in the FA Cup third round back in January and it was they who made all the running in the first half.

Jack Rudoni, making his home debut after moving from Huddersfield in the summer, unleashed a powerful left-footed effort which whistled past the post with Jamie Cumming sprawling to his right.

Wright should have put Coventry back in front but his point-blank header was straight into the arms of Cumming.

Coventry were searching for their first league win since a 1-0 victory over Leeds on 6 April, a run stretching seven games either side of the summer break.

Robins’ men were deservedly back ahead when Van Ewijk met a loose ball across the box and rifled his effort into the bottom corner.

The CBS Arena was stunned after the break when Harris, who was also on the scoresheet during Oxford’s opening day win last weekend, bundled Reuben Rodrigues’ cross into the net to level the score.

A point would have been Oxford’s first on the road in the second tier since a 0-0 draw at Bradford City in May 1999.

Cumming was in brilliant form himself as he tried to preserve the Us’ point, withstanding a second-half onslaught when he flew across his line to prevent Luis Binks’ back-post header, whilst making a brilliant double save from Wright and then debutant Ephron Mason-Clark.

But Wright was to have the last laugh when he latched onto Will Vaulks’ poor backpass and coolly rounded Cumming before slotting into an empty net.