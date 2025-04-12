Cian Byrne brace downs Sligo Rovers and sends Galway up to third

Sligo Rovers 1

Galway United 2

Jessica Farry reports from The Showgrounds

CIAN BYRNE SCORED twice to see Galway United win a league game at The Showgrounds for the first time in nearly 30 years, as John Caulfield’s side move back up to third place.

Byrne scored either side of half-time to put Galway in the driving seat, while Owen Elding’s penalty gave Sligo hope for the latter stages of the game.

You have to go the whole way back to 1996 to find Galway’s last win at the Showgrounds, and their last win against Sligo was in 2017 at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Advertisement

John Russell was keen to kickstart his side’s season with a win against their Connacht rivals, although Sligo’s form this season would make them heavy underdogs.

Galway were unbeaten until last Friday’s defeat to Shamrock Rovers.

John Caulfield had to plan without one of this year’s standout players in Moses Dyer who was suspended for this tie.

In a fairly even first half, the early stages lacked any real chances, although Galway had plenty of the ball inside the Sligo half.

Evan Watts in the Galway goals had very little to do early on, but the Swansea loanee was well placed to hold onto Will Fitzgerald’s shot after 19 minutes.

The deadlock was broken on 22 minutes.

Killian Brouder’s throw from the right was flicked on in an attempt to clear it by a Sligo player, and Byrne was well placed to latch onto the ball to fire Galway ahead.

And Byrne made it 2-0 in the second-half with a superb free-kick from well outside the box, giving Walsh no chance in the Sligo goals.

Elding had a couple of good chances to bring Sligo back into the game, but he couldn’t direct his shots on target, hitting the crossbar and firing over.

Manning won a penalty for his current side against his home town side on 70 minutes when he was tripped in the box by Bobby Burns, with Elding converting.

But Sligo couldn’t fashion an equaliser, as a well organised Galway comfortably saw out the tie.

They move back up to third, while Sligo’s struggles continue.

Sligo Rovers: Conor Walsh; Conor Reynolds (Oskar Van Hattum 54), John Mahon, Gareth McElroy, Reece Hutchinson; Conor Malley (Francely Lomboto 86), Matty Wolfe (Stephen Mallon 54); Will Fitzgerald, Ronan Manning, Jad Hakiki; Owen Elding.

Galway United: Evan Watts; Rob Slevin, Killian Brouder, Greg Cunningham; Jeannot Esua, Rob Burns (Stephen Walsh 72); Vincent Borden, Cian Byrne, David Hurley (Sean Kerrigan 80); Jimmy Keohane; Patrick Hickey.

Ref: Paul McLaughlin.