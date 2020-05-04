This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cowboys agree one-year $3 million deal with Andy Dalton

The ousted Bengals quarterback could earn up to $7 million with incentives, but will have to dislodge Dak Prescott.

By AFP Monday 4 May 2020, 3:12 PM
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

ANDY DALTON, RELEASED by the Cincinnati Bengals after nine years as a starting quarterback, agreed terms on a one-year NFL contract with the Dallas Cowboys over the weekend.

The Cowboys, who announced the deal in a Saturday night website posting, have a starter in Dak Prescott, who will make $31.4 (€28.7) million in the 2020 season after being named the team’s “franchise” player in March.

Dalton, who lives in Dallas and was a star at nearby Texas Christian University, would be a major upgrade as a backup over Cooper Rush, who has thrown only three passes in three seasons behind Prescott.

The Cowboys want to sign a long-term deal with Prescott, one that could make him the NFL’s top-paid passer, by a July 15 deadline.

32-year-old Dalton, whose new contract is worth a minimum $3 (€2.74) million,  completed 2,757 of 4,449 passes for 31,594 yards and 204 touchdowns with 118 interceptions in nine seasons with Cincinnati.

The Bengals, first-round playoff losers in Dalton’s first five seasons, have endured four losing seasons since, including last year’s league-worst 2-14 campaign. 

That flop led Cincinnati to draft college star quarterback Joe Burrow with the top overall pick and set up Dalton’s release on Thursday.

The Cowboys have not won a Super Bowl, or even reached a conference final, since taking their third NFL title in four seasons in the 1995 campaign. They  went 8-8 last season, missing the playoffs for the third time in five seasons.

Prescott, 26, has guided the Cowboys for four seasons, going 40-24 as a starter.

