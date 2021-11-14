Membership : Access or Sign Up
Creggan end 67-year wait in Antrim, Clann Éireann win first Armagh crown in 58 years

In Cavan, Ramor United were crowned senior football champions for a fifth time.

By The42 Team Sunday 14 Nov 2021, 6:42 PM
Image: Cathal McOscar/INPHO
Image: Cathal McOscar/INPHO

Creggan Kickhams 1-12 St Mary’s Aghagallon 0-7

Clann Éireann 2-12 Crossmaglen Rangers 0-16

Ramor United 1-15 Gowna 0-14

CREGGAN KICKHAMS AND Clann Éireann both ended long waits for county honours in Antrim and Armagh respectively on Sunday afternoon, while in Cavan, Ramor United were crowned senior football champions for a fifth time.

Substitute Sam Maguire’s late goal for Creggan sealed an eight-point win over St Mary’s Aghagallon in the Antrim senior football final in Corrigan Park.

Creggan — chasing a first county crown since 1954 — kicked five of the game’s first six scores and lead by 0-7 to 0-2 at the break.

Aghagallon were never closer after the restart and still trailed by five, 0-12 to 0-7, as the game entered its final minutes before Maguire struck to spark joyous celebrations for Creggan.

In the Athletic Grounds, substitute Jack Conlon’s bizarre goal two minutes from time turned the Armagh senior football final on its head and saw Clann Éireann stun county powerhouses Crossmaglen Rangers.

Having won 21 titles in the preceding 24 years, Crossmaglen were bidding to regain the crown that they lost to Maghery in 2020.

And they looked primed to do that as they led by two points, 0-15 to 1-10, before Conlon’s freak score flipped the script.

His long ball bounced in front of the Cross goal and evaded everyone, bouncing just inside the post to put Clann Éireann a point ahead.

Rian O’Neill immediately drew Cross level from free but Conor Turbitt was the hero of the afternoon with two late scores — one from play and one from a free — to snatch the title for Clann Éireann, their first since 1963.

Meanwhile in Cavan, Ramor United made no mistake at the second time of asking as they downed Gowna.

Ryan Donohue’s late equaliser earned Gowna a draw last Sunday but Ramor set out with ominous intent and had 1-3 on the board inside the opening four minutes, James Brady with the goal.

Gowna trailed 1-8 to 0-2 midway through the first half in Breffni Park but dragged themselves back into the contest and had cut their deficit to just five at the break, 1-10 to 0-8.

That margin was enough to see Ramor through as they claimed their first county title since 2016.

– Updated 19.20: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that the Armagh county final was played in Newry; it was played in the Athletic Grounds.

