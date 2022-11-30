Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 30 November 2022
Advertisement

Croatia fans punished for 'xenophobic behaviour'

Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan was targeted for his ethnic Serb roots.

1 hour ago 1,177 Views 1 Comment
File pic.
File pic.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE CROATIAN football federation said on Tuesday Fifa had opened disciplinary proceedings after Croatia fans targeted Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan for his ethnic Serb roots during their World Cup group match.

The action was initiated “due to the discriminatory and xenophobic behaviour of some Croatian fans at the match against Canada, as well as the banners with such content”, a federation statement said.

Canada’s 4-1 defeat by the 2018 finalists on Sunday ended their hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

During the match in Doha, Croatia fans verbally insulted Borjan, an ethnic Serb, who was born in Croatia but fled the country as a child.

They also brandished banners, including one which referred to a 1995 military operation that ended Croatia’s independence war.

During and after the operation more than 200,000 ethnic Serbs fled the country, including Borjan’s family.

“Knin 95 — nothing runs like Borjan”, read one banner.

It was a reference to the rebel Serb stronghold of Knin, where Borjan was born.

The Red Star Belgrade goalkeeper, who later moved with his family to Canada, had sparked anger in Croatia earlier this year.

In an interview in April he said he was not born in Croatia but in the Republika Srpska Krajina, a self-styled secessionist Serb entity proclaimed four years after his birth.

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

However, he was defended after the match by Croatia player Bruno Petkovic.

“I’ve been targeted by the opposition fans quite a lot during my career, and it’s not nice,” said Petkovic.

“That’s the dark side of football, but we’ve gone through a lot in our careers.”

Croatia’s proclamation of independence from Yugoslavia sparked the 1991-1995 war with Belgrade-backed rebel Serbs who opposed the move.

For the latest news coverage on the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022, see here >

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie