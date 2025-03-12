IBF nudge Crocker and Donovan into position for possible world-title rematch

LEWIS CROCKER AND Paddy Donovan could meet in the first ever all-Irish world title fight after the International Boxing Federation (IBF) released their latest welterweight rankings.

Following Crocker’s controversial disqualification victory over Donovan in Belfast on 1 March, ‘The Croc’ has been upgraded to the position of no.1 contender for Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis’ IBF title at 147 pounds, while Donovan has effectively been placed next in the queue at no.3 (the IBF’s no.2 berth is currently unoccupied).

But while Crocker [21-0, 11KOs] is now in the mandatory position to challenge champion ‘Boots’ Ennis [33-0, 29KOs], the American indicated in November that he may soon move up a division to light-middleweight. Ennis first faces Lithuania’s Eimantas Stanionis in a welterweight title fight next month.

Ennis, just like Crocker and Donovan [14-1, 11KOs], is promoted by Eddie Hearn, and were he to be finished at welterweight altogether in the event that he beats Stanionis, he would be encouraged to relinquish his 147-pound IBF belt.

This would theoretically pave the way for the two top-ranked contenders, Belfast’s Crocker and Limerick’s Donovan, to stage a rematch for the vacant world title.

While the IBF’s rules currently preclude a boxer from making an initial challenge for the title off the back of a defeat, it’s likely that the highly unusual nature of Donovan’s loss to Crocker earlier this month would see them make an exception for Andy Lee’s ‘Real Deal’.

Donovan and crew were left furious when the previously unbeaten Munsterman was disqualified for knocking down hometown hero Crocker after the bell had sounded to end the eighth round, with Donovan having already been harshly deducted two points for head clashes by English referee Marcus McDonnell.

Donovan had broadly dominated a compelling bout against domestic rival Crocker, leading 69-63 x2 and 67-65 on the three judges’ scorecards before Crocker was awarded a disqualification victory.

While there is no true bad blood between the boxers, the most significant all-Irish fight in living memory reached an unsatisfying conclusion for all parties and now demands a resolution.

It remains conditional for the moment, with Boots Ennis’ plans a vital piece of the jigsaw, but Crocker and Donovan have been tentatively moved into position for a sequel with far greater significance than their original scrap.

A world-title bout between them would be the first ever to take place between two Irish protagonists, and would garner serious interest on either side of the Atlantic in light of the controversy that engulfed their first meeting.

If Ennis beats Stanionis and decides to remain at welterweight, meanwhile, Crocker will have first dibs on a title shot against the American, while Donovan will have to wait his turn.