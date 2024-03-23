GAA grants permission for rugby and soccer activity in Croke Park and Páirc Uí Chaoimh

THE GAA HAS granted permission to have rugby and soccer activity in Croke Park and Supervalu Páirc Uí Chaoimh in the coming months.

The announcement was made following meetings of An Coiste Bainistíochta and Ard Chomhairle which took place last night and today.

Advertisement

It creates an opening for the venues to host some high profile fixtures including URC and Champions Cup ties. It was also recently reported that Croke Park could be in line to host a potential ‘Fan Zone’ for the Uefa Europa League final, which will take place at the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday 22 May. However, that plan depends on Liverpool making the final.

The Republic of Ireland women’s team are set to host France in a Euro 2025 qualifier, and with a venue yet to be announced, Croke Park could be a potential option.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh hosted its first rugby match in 2022 when Munster beat South Africa ‘A.’ Earlier this year, Munster earned a narrow victory over the Crusaders at the famous Cork GAA venue in front of a crowd of over 40,000.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!