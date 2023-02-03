Glen withdraw appeal against Kilmacud's All-Ireland club final win

GLEN HAVE DECIDED to withdraw from the appeals process against the result of the All-Ireland SFC club final.

The Derry club have confirmed that they will not be pursuing an appeal as the club “do not believe the conditions exist for a replay to be contested.”

Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes won the All-Ireland SFC club title with a 1-11 to 1-9 defeat of Glen in Croke Park on 22 January.

However the Stillorgan side had 17 players on the pitch when Glen took a 45 in injury-time.

Crokes players Paul Mannion and Dara Mullin had both been substituted with Tom Fox and Conor Casey coming on. When the 45 was taken, Mannion was at the side of the pitch, making his way off, but Mullin was active and on the goal line.

Following an official objection from Glen, and a subsequent counter-objection from Kilmacud, a replay was ordered by the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) earlier this week.

Earlier on Friday, Kilmacud lodged an appeal against the decision to order a replay.

However the Dublin club are now set to keep their All-Ireland title with Glen deciding against pursuing the matter any further.

“Watty Graham’s GAC, Glen lodged an objection to the result of the All-Ireland club final because we believed that grounds existed for a replay to be held if Rule 6.44 had been broken,” a club statement read.

“Due to the ongoing proceedings we as a club now do not believe the conditions exist for a replay to be contested.

“Consequently, Watty Graham’s, Glen would like to withdraw from this process.

As a club, the sense of pride and respect we have for our team and management will endure. They have treated us to countless moments of joy, which until recently, we didn’t even know were possible.

“Watty Graham’s GAC would like to thank our members for all the support they have given to our players, management and committee.

“The club would also like to extend our sincere gratitude to all the messages of help and support we have received from throughout the country.

“We will go again. Onwards and upwards.”

