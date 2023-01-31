GAA order replay of All-Ireland Club final between Kilmacud Crokes and Glen

THE ALL-IRELAND Club Championship final between Kilmacud Crokes and Glen is set to be replayed, following a meeting of the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC).

This comes after both clubs met with Croke Park officials on Monday evening.

As Kilmacud Crokes had 16 players on the field for the final play of last week’s decider at Croke Park, the GAA’s Rule 6.44 (b) (i) is applicable. It states that a proven objection for a team exceeding the number of players permitted as per Rule 2.1 (15 player) can result in either the award of the game to the opposing team, or replay, or fine, depending on the circumstances.

“Following meetings of CCCC last night and this morning, the objection of CLG Gleann Machaire Ratha as per Riail 7.10 (n) T.O. has been upheld as it is proven that CLG Cill Mochuda na Crócaigh exceeded the number of players permitted under Riail 2.1 Rules of Specification, Playing Rules (Treoir Oifigiúil Cuid II),” read a GAA statement on Tuesday afternoon, after it was first reported by RTÉ.

Advertisement

“In accordance with Riail 6.44 (b) (i) T.O. Cuid I, the penalty imposed by An Coiste is ‘Replay of Game’.

“A three-day window, from the time of notification, exists to request an appeal.”

The extra man was on the field for Glen’s late 45, which they played short in their bid for a winning goal, with the Dublin and Leinster champions leading 1-11 to 1-9.

The Stillorgan side lifted the Andy Merrigan Cup, but controversy has raged since the final on 22 January.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Kilmacud players celebrate with the trophy. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

After Glen lodged an official complaint, reports had indicated that Kilmacud Crokes were set to oppose the game being replayed.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

The decision can now be contested in front of the GAA’s Central Hearing Committee, and from there it could be taken to the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA).

Get instant updates on the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues on The42 app. Brought to you by Allianz Insurance, proud sponsors of the Allianz Leagues for over 30 years.