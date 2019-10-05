Cross book spot in Armagh final and 2018 Munster club finalists back in Clare decider

CROSSMAGLEN RANGERS PROGRESSED to yet another Armagh decider, 2018 Munster club finalists St Joseph’s Miltown-Malbay are back in the Clare decider and Monaghan kingpins Scotstown face a semi-final replay.

It was a day of key clashes around the country as club championships continue to progress to key stages.

In Armagh tonight the senior semi-finals unfolded at the Athletic Grounds and it’ll be a repeat of last year’s decider. Crossmaglen Rangers defeated Maghery 2-9 to 0-8 with Oisin O’Neill’s first minute goal setting them on their way as they went ahead 1-4 to 0-1 at half-time. Maghery chipped away at the deficit in the second half but a second goal from O’Neill clinched Crossmaglen’s victory.

In the first game Ballymacnab needed extra-time before seeing off Granemore by 0-16 to 0-13. Ballymacnab have never won the senior title, losing out to Crossmaglen in the 2011 and 2018 finals. Crossmaglen will be chasing their 21st title in 24 seasons.

In Clare, it was a good evening’s work by St Joseph’s Miltown-Malbay, the side who contested last November’s Munster club decider against Dr Crokes. They defeated Doonbeg 1-16 to 1-12 in Cusack Park in Ennis, enjoying a storming start as they went ahead 0-13 to 0-5 at the interval.

A goal by Cormac Murray clinched their victory despite Eoghan Tubridy replying with an injury-time strike to the net for Doonbeg. St Joseph’s will now aim to add to their title wins in 2015 and 2018 when they face Kilmurry-Ibrickane or Cratloe, who meet in tomorrow’s semi-final.



In Derry it was glory for Magherafelt by 1-10 to 1-9 against Banagher in their semi-final in Owenbeg. It’s Magherafelt’s first final qualification since 1983 with Conor Kearns netting for them and they’ll take on Slaughtneil or Glen, tomorrow’s semi-final pairing, in the decider.

In Monaghan last year’s Ulster club finalists Scotstown, who are chasing five-in-a-row this year in the county, must face a semi-final replay after drawing 1-8 to 0-11 with Ballybay Pearses. Scotstown trailed 0-9 to 0-2 at the interval but fought back in the second half with Shane Carey grabbing their goal. It looked like Kieran Hughes had struck the winner for them but Paul Finlay’s late free rescued a draw for Ballybay and a replay was decided as the next step rather than playing extra-time.

In Offaly hurling, 2016 champions St Rynagh’s reached the decider with a 0-14 to 0-12 success over Belmont and in Wicklow football, Arklow got the job done in their semi-final against Blessington.

Results

Armagh SFC semi-finals

Ballymacnab 0-16 Granemore 0-13 (after extra-time)

Crossmaglen Rangers 2-9 Maghery 0-8

Clare SFC semi-final

St Joseph’s Miltown-Malbay 1-16 Doonbeg 1-12

Derry SFC semi-final

O’Donovan Rossa 1-10 Banagher 1-9

Monaghan SFC semi-final

Scotstown 1-8 Ballybay Pearses 0-11

Offaly SHC semi-final

St Rynagh’s 0-14 Belmont 0-12

Wicklow SFC semi-final replay

Arklow Geraldines 3-6 Blessington 1-10

