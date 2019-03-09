This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 9 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

O'Gara's Crusaders attack runs riot in nine-try Chiefs hammering

There is no stopping the Super Rugby champions as they extended their winning run to 19 matches.

By AFP Saturday 9 Mar 2019, 2:45 PM
1 hour ago 3,635 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4532299
Andrew Makalio celebrates his try
Image: Photosport/John Davidson/INPHO
Andrew Makalio celebrates his try
Andrew Makalio celebrates his try
Image: Photosport/John Davidson/INPHO

THE UNSTOPPABLE CANTERBURY Crusaders plundered nine tries in a 57-28 pummeling of the Waikato Chiefs on Saturday while the NSW Waratahs piled more misery on the Queensland Reds in Super Rugby action.

On a triple-header day, Rieko Ioane bagged four five-pointers to give the Auckland Blues their first win of the season with a 28-20 victory over the Tokyo-based Sunwolves. The Tahs beat the Reds 28-17, with three tries apiece.

The Crusaders’ latest fullback find Will Jordan scored twice, as did All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor in his first outing of the year.

Wing Sevu Reece, unwanted by the Chiefs and dumped by Connacht, made the most of his Crusaders lifeline with a hand in several tries, including one of his own.

Canterbury’s overwhelming win saw the reigning champions extend their winning streak to 19 matches while the 2012 and 2013 champion Chiefs remain winless after four rounds.

Despite the lopsided scoreline, the Crusaders went off the boil in the closing minutes — a concern for Taylor.

“We slacked off last week against the Reds and so we played a good 65 minutes today which was awesome to see, but we’ve still got a lot to work on in that last 15,” he said.

Reece was instrumental in two quick tries, outsmarting Damian McKenzie both times to set up Braydon Ennor for the first and scoring himself for the second.

Jordan, 21, then stepped up with his pace and precise support lines to score twice while hulking hooker Andrew Makalio also scored to take the Crusaders 33-7 ahead.

A Chiefs try to back-rower Taleni Seu and one in the second half to left wing Etene Nanai-Seturo came from their superior scrum power — one area where they had an advantage.

Source: SUPER RUGBY/YouTube

But they suffered from excessive turnovers and poor defence as prop Michael Alaalatoa, Taylor (twice) and Bryn Hall scored to have the Crusaders up 57-14 before late Chiefs tries by Jack Debreczeni and Mitchell Brown.

At the Sydney Cricket Ground, the Wallaby-laden Waratahs edged fierce rivals the Reds, who have now lost three from three.

Coming off a bye week, the Tahs’ Bernard Foley kicked two early penalties before Ned Hanigan got the first try from a lineout setpiece soon after Queensland’s JP Smith was sin-binned for an infringement.

Reds skipper Samu Kerevi kept his team in the hunt, picking up a loose ball to catch the Waratahs napping as he powered over the line and Chris Feauai-Sautia got another try soon before half-time, to go into the break 16-12 behind.

But a long-range try by Curtis Rona, who ran almost from his own half, a minute after the restart extended the Waratahs lead.

Sefanaia Naivalu pulled one back to narrow the score to 21-17 with 14 minutes left before Tahs’ substitute Alex Newsome burst through soon after coming on to put the game beyond doubt.

“We haven’t really hit our straps yet in attack but we ran some really good plays tonight out of our own end,” said Waratahs captain Michael Hooper.

“I was pleased how we kept playing right to the end. That was a testament to our work rate.”

In Auckland, the Blues came from 6-0 down to lead the Sunwolves 15-13 at half-time with two tries from Ioane and a penalty and conversion from Harry Plummer.

Rikiya Matsuda scored all the Sunwolves points with a converted try and two penalties.

Ioane scored twice more in the second half with Otere Black adding a penalty, while Uwe Helu scored a second try for the Sunwolves.

“It’s been a tough few weeks,” Blues hooker James Parson said after they dedicated the win to former squad member Michael Tamoaieta, who died last week.

“The way our scrum performed tonight it was all for Mikey, he was with us tonight.”

– © AFP 2019 

Andy Dunne joins Murray Kinsella and Ryan Bailey to discuss Joe Schmidt’s undroppables and how France might attack Ireland’s predictability in The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'What actually changed my mindset was reading a bit of McCaw’s book'
    'What actually changed my mindset was reading a bit of McCaw’s book'
    'My wife was due three weeks later. I had to be able to drive her to hospital and hold my child'
    Beirne and O'Brien remain part of Schmidt's thinking amidst 'different brief'
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FRANCE
    McNamara hails inner calm and outward character of champion U20s with focus trained on Grand Slam
    McNamara hails inner calm and outward character of champion U20s with focus trained on Grand Slam
    Furlong: 'Most defences are looking for two-man hits and it's very, very hard'
    Ringrose set for return as Schmidt recalls big guns for France
    FOOTBALL
    Solari vows to fight on at Real Madrid as he arrives eighty minutes late for press conference
    Solari vows to fight on at Real Madrid as he arrives eighty minutes late for press conference
    Knockaert stunner seals Seagulls win at Selhurst Park
    Klopp explains lack of Liverpool minutes for Shaqiri and Keita
    IRELAND
    Ireland captain Best 'fairly certain' he will retire after this year's World Cup
    Ireland captain Best 'fairly certain' he will retire after this year's World Cup
    Irish centurion's full focus on captaining club as life goes on after international duty
    Kilbane insists James McCarthy is good enough to be starting for Everton every week

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie