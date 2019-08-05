Crystal Palace confirm signing of former Chelsea captain

CRYSTAL PALACE HAVE confirmed the signing of Gary Cahill following the defender’s Chelsea departure earlier this summer.

The 33-year-old left the Blues after seven seasons with the club, having won a Champions League title, two Premier League titles, two Europa League crowns, two FA Cups and a League Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge.

He’ll now join up with Crystal Palace on a free transfer as he reunites with former England boss Roy Hodgson.

“I’m glad to be here, I think it’s a good opportunity for me to continue my career in the Premier League, and to play in a good, exciting team,” he said.

“There are some very exciting, talented players here. I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

He added: “I’m hungry to prolong my career as long as I possibly can – I feel like I’m in great shape and whoever I play for, I’d like to think that I give it 110% and leave everything out there – so hopefully that will be good enough for the manager, my team-mates and also the fans.”

