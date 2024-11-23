Duffy goal proves crucial as Cuala reach maiden Leinster final

Cuala (Dublin) 1-10

Tullamore (Offaly) 0-10

Paul Keane reports from Parnell Park

THEY BEAT NAAS in a classic Leinster club SFC encounter a fortnight ago but this was more about digging deep and showing character for Cuala.

The Dublin champions ultimately had just enough to see off Tullamore and secure their place in a first-ever provincial final, against Louth champions Ardee next Saturday.

Peter Duffy, part of the Dublin panel earlier this year, struck the 10th minute goal that ultimately separated the sides at Parnell Park, sending Cuala through to the decider.

County star Con O’Callaghan impressed too, scoring four important points for the Austin O’Malley managed side who will face surprise packets Ardee at Croke Park in the decider.

A burst of five Cuala points in a row between the 43rd and 52nd minutes set the first-time Dublin champions on the road to victory, just their second ever in Leinster.

They will be strong favourites again next Saturday against the Louth representatives as they attempt to replicate what the club’s hurlers, with a number of the current dual players involved, did in both 2016 and 2017 when they won Leinster titles.

Tullamore gave it all they had and, pushing hard for a goal in the closing moments, lobbed a ball into the Cuala danger area that Cuala defender Eoghan O’Callaghan caught and cleared, the last action of an entertaining encounter.

Tullamore smashed through a glass ceiling of sorts when they overcame Wicklow’s Tinahely in the quarter-final – their first win in Leinster since 1977.

Tullamore couldn’t say they didn’t have enough provincial opportunities as they are 30-times Offaly champions and have won three of their last four county titles.

The hope around Tullamore was that with that significant monkey off their back, they might finally play with freedom in Leinster and stretch their legs.

But the conditions didn’t make for an open, free flowing encounter with a gusting wind and slippery sod making it a real challenge.

Cuala hit the interval with a 1-3 to 0-3 advantage but just 1-3 was registered from play between both teams as the wind played havoc with kickers.

Midfielder Duffy snatched the Cuala goal in the 10th minute when he pulled from close range after a goalmouth scramble broke kindly.

Advertisement

David O’Dowd initially played the ball in from the left and when ultra experienced Luke Keating couldn’t control, the ball squirmed loose for Duffy to convert.

Cuala were content to pull 15 players behind the ball at times when Tullamore attacked.

County star and 2021 All-Ireland U-20 winner Cormac Egan was the most dangerous Tullamore forward, creating first-half points for Niall Furlong, a late addition to the lineup, and Michael Brazil.

But it was no great surprise that Con O’Callaghan was the game’s principal scorer.

The multiple All-Ireland winner with Dublin scored three points against Naas in Cuala’s quarter-final win and matched that haul by half-time here, striking points off both his left and right feet.

Tullamore enjoyed their best period in the third quarter, briefly drawing level at 1-4 to 0-7 following a series of converted frees from Plunkett.

But just as Tullamore began to dream of another landmark win, Cuala turned on the afterburners and swung the momentum back their way with five points in a row.

The O’Callaghan’s, Con and Niall, got the blitz underway with back-to-back scores before Keating, Dublin defender Michael Fitzsimons and Duffy split the posts.

Suddenly, Cuala led by 1-9 to 0-7 and in a low-scoring game it was a decisive burst.

The best Tullamore could manage in the closing minutes was to reduce the gap to a goal as the south Dubliners held out.

Cuala scorers: Peter Duffy 1-1, Con O’Callaghan 0-4 (0-1f), Cillian Dunne 0-1, Niall O’Callaghan 0-1, Luke Keating 0-1, Michael Fitzsimons 0-1, Charlie McMorrow 0-1.

Tullamore scorers: Harry Plunkett 0-6 (0-5f), Niall Furlong 0-1, Michael Brazil 0-1 (0-1f), Nigel Bracken 0-1, John Furlong 0-1.

CUALA

1. Ryan Scollard

4. Eoghan O’Callaghan

6. Charlie McMorrow

2. Danny Conroy

7. David O’Dowd

3. Michael Fitzsimons

5. Eoin Kennedy

8. Peadar O Cofaigh Byrne

9. Peter Duffy

14. Niall O’Callaghan

12. Cal Doran

23. Cillian Dunne

13. Luke Keating

15. Con O’Callaghan

11. Conor O’Brien

SUBS

20. Cathal O Giollain for Dunne 43

21. Conor Groarke for O’Brien 43

19. Michael Conroy for Kennedy 50

22. Shane Mangan for O’Dowd 57

10. James Power (Captain) for Doran 59

TULLAMORE

1. Corey White

2. Paul McConway

6. John Furlong

4. Daire McDaid

5. Nigel Bracken

7. Oisin Keenan-Martin

3. Declan Hogan (Joint captain)

12. Cillian Bourke

9. Arron Hensey

11. Michael Brazil (Joint captain)

13. Diarmuid Egan

20. Niall Furlong

15. Harry Plunkett

10. Cormac Egan

14. Dan Fox

SUBS

21. Luke Egan for Dan Fox h/t

8. Aaron Leavy for Hensey 39

22. Ciaran Burns for McConway 43

19. Mike Fox for Niall Furlong 52

Referee: Anthony Nolan (Wicklow).