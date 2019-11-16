This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Saturday 16 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cullen challenges 'far from perfect' Leinster to improve

The head coach admitted his team will need to be better after conceding three tries at home to Benetton.

By Ciarán Kennedy Saturday 16 Nov 2019, 6:47 PM
1 hour ago 1,667 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4894413
Leinster head coach Leo Cullen.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Leinster head coach Leo Cullen.
Leinster head coach Leo Cullen.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen has challenged his team to lift their performance levels for their Heineken Champions Cup trip to face Lyon next week, accepting that Saturday’s 33-19 defeat of Benetton Treviso at the RDS was “far from perfect.”

Leinster got their new European campaign off to a winning start despite a sluggish, and at times complacent performance against the Italians.

Some of the flaws in Leinster’s display will be pardoned given many of Cullen’s frontline players were making their first appearance of the season for the province, but Cullen admitted that they will need to be more clinical when they visit the current Top14 leaders next Saturday, with last season’s shock 28-27 defeat at Toulouse still fresh in the memory.

“We’ve got more guys through games and off the back of what a lot of guys have been through… It’s like their season is starting again so, in many ways, it’s like round one for us as an entire squad,” said Cullen.

“We still have a couple of more guys who are yet to appear but overall we’re pleased. We knew it wasn’t going to be perfect. It was far from perfect but it’s a win, we’ve got the job done in many respects. It allows us now to turn our attention to Lyon, try to recover well. We’ll get a chance to see them in action against Northampton (on Sunday).

“We went away to France in round two last season and got beaten by Toulouse. We go away to Lyon and the question is can we be better? Can we be better than we were this time last year? The challenge is the fact that we’re not really up and running with this group yet so I think everyone thinks the group is going well but the Pro14, as we know, is very different to the challenge of Europe. 

“Lyon haven’t been as affected by the World Cup as we have been, so they have a much more cohesive group and they’re sitting pretty at the top of the Top14. We know the quality of the teams that are in that league.” 

While the overall performance left plenty to be desired, there were flashes of quality from Leinster. Hooker Ronan Kelleher was a calm presence on the occasion of his European debut, while Garry Ringrose was at his scintillating best with ball in hand as he struck for a hat-trick.

“He brings that bit of class,” Cullen said of Ringrose.

“I thought he went well at the World Cup, looked dangerous the whole time. He’s carried that form into the game so it’s a good boost of confidence for him.”

While Benetton made it more a difficult evening for Leinster than many would have anticipated, they left with a sense of frustration after coughing up a series of penalties and failing to take full advantage as Leinster struggled for momentum in the second half.

“It was a pity about the result but it was great being back,” said Benetton out-half Ian Keatley, who came through the system at Leinster before stints with Connacht and Munster.  

“You are coming against one of the top teams in Europe. Kieran (Crowley, Benetton head coach), said we were coming with a positive attitude and that’s why we went for the corner early on and that gave us confidence when we scored.

“Our discipline killed us. If you give Leinster access to your 22 they are quite clinical, as they showed. We got into their 22 and we weren’t clinical. That was the difference.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie