'Not for that player' - Cullen shuts down talk of move for French wing

LEINSTER BOSS LEO Cullen has shut down speculation that the province are interested in signing French wing Joris Jurand from Clermont ahead of next season.

Reports in the French media earlier this week suggested that Leinster could make a move for the 28-year-old, having already signed tighthead prop Rabah Slimani from Clermont for this season.

But while Cullen said Leinster are always on the lookout for good additions to their squad, he denied that Jurand was on their radar.

“Always in the market but not for that player,” said the Leinster head coach.

Leinster’s transfer business for the current campaign saw them bringing in former France international Slimani and current Springboks lock RG Snyman, while All Blacks back Jordie Barrett will join after the November Tests.

That high-profile recruitment adds to a Leinster squad that is already full of Ireland internationals and promising young players, meaning hopes are high among the province’s fans that they can end their wait for a trophy this season.

Leinster’s last title was the Pro14 in 2021 and they have had agonising defeats in the last three Champions Cup finals.

There is strong belief within the Leinster squad that their time will come after that heartache, which has also included three consecutive URC semi-final defeats.

“I just think the squad is so incredible, I think we can do something special with this squad,” said back row Max Deegan.

Leinster back row Max Deegan. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

“We’ve had pretty poor ends to the season the last two or three years but there is nothing stopping us righting those wrongs and going on a two or three-year streak of, I’m thinking very optimistically, but winning everything.”

Deegan, who had an excellent start to the season against Edinburgh last weekend, believes he can play a big part in Leinster kicking on to trophy success.

He has been linked with a move away from Leinster on several occasions, including last season. Deegan confirmed that he had interest from other clubs before extending his contract with his home province, but having considered his options over a period of around two months, decided he wanted to stay with Leinster and signed a new two-year deal last November.

“I just thought that I’d go at it again with Leinster, I’d more to give, I felt like I really enjoyed playing in the squad,” said Deegan. “It’s a really high-achieving squad and I didn’t feel like I was that far away from being in those Champions Cup squads.

“I felt like I was one knock away or one game away from playing in those games. I still think it’s the exact same now. I still think I’m knocking on the door and I’m sure if I get an opportunity in those games, I’ll step up and perform really well.

“Obviously, small thoughts and thinking about it. But I just want to back myself, not necessarily one last time but just give my all in this two-year block now.”

Along with his athleticism and skill level around the pitch, Deegan has become a key lineout figure in Leinster. Last weekend, he stole three Edinburgh lineouts, disrupted another, and was Leinster’s top target with four wins on their throw.

He credits James Ryan and Ross Molony as having had an influence on him at the lineout in recent years, while Deegan is excited to begin playing with Snyman as soon as possible.

Deegan shone last weekend in Edinburgh.

Leinster fans will have to wait another while given that the Springboks lock isn’t part of tonight’s squad against the Dragons, but Snyman has made a good impression in training.

“Very first impression is he’s enormous,” said Deegan. “But other than that, a really sound guy. He’s only been in a month-and-a-half but he’s already fitting in with the squad, a great character, really sound lad, but I feel like also just his insight into the lineout has been particularly impressive.

“I wasn’t expecting that coming in because he’s such a big body, but he’s got really good insight, things coming from South Africa, how they approach it offensively and in defence – he’s really impressive, and just a big voice there.

“Every meeting, I feel like he’s speaking up about his thoughts and what we’re thinking, where we’ve been developing our game and where he thinks we can add to it coming from South Africa.”