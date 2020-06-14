Former Ireland international set for managerial stint in India

FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Curtis Fleming has been confirmed as the new manager of Indian side Punjab FC, ahead of the forthcoming I League season.

The 51-year-old began his playing career for St Patrick’s Athletic, before going on to line out in the Premier League during a 10-year spell at Middlesbrough.

His former clubs also include Crystal Palace, Darlington and Shelbourne, while he won 10 Ireland caps between 1996 and 1998.

Since retiring, he has coached at Crystal Palace, Bolton, QPR and Hartlepool, while he more recently worked as first-team coach at Middlesbrough, departing when Tony Pulis left.

Fleming had already been working as a coach with Punjab, who finished third in last season’s I League, since September 2019, and has now been promoted to the managerial hotseat.

Reacting to the news on Twitter, Fleming said: “I’m looking forward to getting back out to the Punjab and the season ahead with @RGPunjabFC.”