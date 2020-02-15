Cyrname’s safe return is ‘biggest winner of the day’ for Nicholls after heavy fall

PAUL NICHOLLS DESCRIBED it as “the biggest winner of the day” when Cyrname got back to his feet following his heavy last-fence fall in the Betfair Ascot Chase.

Sent off the 4-11 favourite, Cyrname was well beaten behind eventual winner Riders Onthe Storm when he crashed out – and the Ascot crowd were fearing the worst as the screens were then erected around Nicholls’ Grade One star.

But Cyrname gradually returned to his feet, prompting a cheer from the watching racegoers, before walking back to the stables.

Nicholls said: “I was fairly confident in my mind that he was winded – because on that ground, when they get to the bottom, they are going to be tired.

“The vets have done a great job. He got up, and it is brilliant.

“What a reception from the crowd – it just goes to show how much everyone cares.”

Cyrname was trying to get back on the winning trail following his second place in the King George at Christmas, having ended Altior’s 19-race unbeaten streak over obstacles at Ascot on his seasonal bow.

That contest was run in testing conditions in November, but Nicholls does not feel the race has left its mark and is now keen to draw stumps for the season as he looks for whatever is ailing his charge.

Riders Onthe Storm has won the Grade 1 Betfair @Ascot Chase.



Cyrname and Traffic Fluide are both up and ok after their falls. pic.twitter.com/QteVDiszx4 — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) February 15, 2020

He said: “I just said to Johnny (de la Hey, owner) we want to leave it for the season and go back to the drawing board. There is something missing, but I don’t quite know what it is.

“Everyone will say it is the Altior thing. I don’t think it is – I think there is something physical missing somewhere, and I can’t quite put my finger on it.

“Three weeks ago, he wouldn’t have run today. The last three weeks, he has bloomed. The lad who looks after him, Scott – who rides him every day – and Harry rode him round Wincanton the other week, (and) they have all said he has come back and he looked great. There is something missing, though.

“He was keen enough, but he didn’t have anything left from the back of the third last. The ground is probably as testing as he has run on, and it is probably getting to the bottom of all of them.

“(But) I don’t think it was the ground – I think there is something missing.

“He has always had wind issues, which would be made worse on that ground, and it may be something as simple that – we may need to re-cauterise his palate.”

Cyrname returns home sound from his Ascot mishap, and a relieved Nicholls added: “That was the biggest winner of the day.

“It just shows you what people think of the horses. Moments like that show how precious they are not just to us, but to everybody.”

Meanwhile Owner Dave Lowe paid tribute to all-weather star Kachy after he suffered a fatal injury at Lingfield on Saturday.

Tom Dascombe’s speedster was lining up in the Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap after his planned appearance in the Listed Cleves Stakes two weeks ago was scuppered by a last-minute setback.

Connections faced a race against time to get him qualified to defend his crown in the sprint division on All-Weather Finals Day on Good Friday, with options running out.

They opted to run in a handicap rather than a fast-track qualifier in France and while Kachy broke in his usual electric style, he took a false step before the race began in earnest and was swiftly pulled up by Richard Kingscote.

It was later announced the Kyllachy horse had been put down due to his injury.

