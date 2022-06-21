Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Tuesday 21 June 2022
Advertisement

Dragons appoint 'one of the most exciting young coaching talents in Welsh rugby' as head coach

36-year-old Dai Flanagan joins from Scarlets, where he has worked as backs coach since 2019.

By The42 Team Tuesday 21 Jun 2022, 11:52 AM
21 minutes ago 802 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5795824
Dai Flanagan.
Image: Ryan Hiscott/INPHO
Dai Flanagan.
Dai Flanagan.
Image: Ryan Hiscott/INPHO

DRAGONS HAVE ANNOUNCED Dai Flanagan as their new head coach for the 2022/23 campaign. 

The 36-year-old joins from fellow Welsh side Scarlets, where he has worked as backs coach since 2019. 

As a fly-half, Flanagan had spells at Cardiff Blues and the Ospreys.  

In the statement released today, Dragons say he is “one of the most exciting young coaching talents in Welsh rugby”.  

“I’m excited to be joining Dragons and putting my mark on the team and how we play,” said Flanagan. “I’m keen to build on the foundations that have been put in place and enhance and develop our performances.

“I started my career back at Newport High School, working with the likes of Leon Brown and Joe Davies in the Dragons Academy set-up, so it’s a fantastic prospect to come home to work with those boys again and help make them better.

I’ve been involved with Scarlets for eight years in several roles, including heading up the coaching team when the opportunity arose, so I leave with memories of an unbelievable rugby journey.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“I’d like to thank Dwayne and the Scarlets for allowing me to take up this opportunity and also all the staff and players, I can’t thank them enough. From the likes of Rhys Priestland and Regan King when I first joined, to Scott Williams and Steff Hughes, who are so knowledgeable about the game. I’ve had great support and wish them all well.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie