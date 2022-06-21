Dragons appoint 'one of the most exciting young coaching talents in Welsh rugby' as head coach

DRAGONS HAVE ANNOUNCED Dai Flanagan as their new head coach for the 2022/23 campaign.

The 36-year-old joins from fellow Welsh side Scarlets, where he has worked as backs coach since 2019.

As a fly-half, Flanagan had spells at Cardiff Blues and the Ospreys.

In the statement released today, Dragons say he is “one of the most exciting young coaching talents in Welsh rugby”.

“I’m excited to be joining Dragons and putting my mark on the team and how we play,” said Flanagan. “I’m keen to build on the foundations that have been put in place and enhance and develop our performances.

“I started my career back at Newport High School, working with the likes of Leon Brown and Joe Davies in the Dragons Academy set-up, so it’s a fantastic prospect to come home to work with those boys again and help make them better.

I’ve been involved with Scarlets for eight years in several roles, including heading up the coaching team when the opportunity arose, so I leave with memories of an unbelievable rugby journey.

“I’d like to thank Dwayne and the Scarlets for allowing me to take up this opportunity and also all the staff and players, I can’t thank them enough. From the likes of Rhys Priestland and Regan King when I first joined, to Scott Williams and Steff Hughes, who are so knowledgeable about the game. I’ve had great support and wish them all well.”

