Advertisement
More Stories
A scene from the latest stage of the Dakar Rally. Alamy Stock Photo
Freesands of wasted time

Organisers' roadbook error causes chaos at Dakar Rally

An error left competitors driving aimlessly in circles for almost an hour.
4.58pm, 12 Jan 2025

AN ORGANISERS’ ERROR in the drivers’ route guide caused chaos at the Dakar Rally on Sunday as cars went off the route into the vast Saudi Arabian desert in a blunder blasted as a “disaster” by a former champion.

The roadbook error came at kilometre 158 of stage 7, a 412km loop which started and finished in Al Duawadimi, and was enough to take the leaders off course.

Losing precious time, they drove aimlessly in the desert until an organisation helicopter came to put the cars back on the right track.

“We were there for 50 minutes, 50 minutes of going round in circles,” said Belgian driver Guillaume de Mevius, who was among the first to arrive at the faulty mark in his Mini.

“We were crossing paths with everyone who was turning round, trying to get to the same place as us but which we’d already tried.”

As a result, the organisers had to erase the times on a 20-kilometre section of the special, although there was still confusion over the remainder of the course because of the order in which the cars had set out.

The incident prompted stinging criticism of the organisers.

“When you want to do the roadbook, do it well,” said Qatar’s five-time winner Nasser al-Attiyah, driving a Dacia, at the finish.

“You have to check it many, many times because this was a disaster. It was a big risk.”

al-duwadimi-arabie-saoudite-12th-jan-2025-217-krotov-denis-kgz-zhiltsov-konstantin-mini-x-raid-mini-jcq-team-fia-w2rc-ultimate-action-during-the-stage-7-of-the-dakar-2025-on-january-12-20 Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Brazilian Lucas Moraes of Toyota emerged from the confusion as the day’s stage winner, finishing 7min 41sec ahead of Swede Mattias Ekstrom with American Mitchell Guthrie at 9min 28sec, both in Fords.

“Nice to win one more stage in the Dakar, these things are really hard to get,” said Moraes.

“I think maybe tomorrow it’s going to be just like this one today and then we’re going to start reaching the Empty Quarter.”

In the overall standings, South African leader Henk Lategan in a Toyota has a lead of just 21 seconds over Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed al-Rajhi. Ekstrom is third at 10min 25sec.

Monday’s eighth stage is a 483km special from Al Duwadimi to Riyadh.

– © AFP 2025

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie