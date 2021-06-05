Munster’s De Allende and Snyman named in Boks squad for Lions warm-up

SOUTH AFRICA have named a 46-strong Springboks party for two warm-up matches against Georgia, with the squad set to be trimmed following the Lions’ clash with South Africa A on 14 July.

South Africa’s opening clash with Georgia on 2 July will be their first Test action since beating England in the World Cup final.

And it will also be their first match under head coach Jacques Nienaber, with Rassie Erasmus – who guided the Boks to their World Cup triumph – having returned to the role of director of rugby.

For Snyman and De Allende it offers them a career highlight – but two players, Morne Steyn and Frans Steyn – both featured in the 2009 Lions series, with Morne kicking the winning penalty.

South Africa have included 24 players who have featured in this year’s Rainbow Cup, including De Allende. Snyman, who has only played seven minutes of rugby for Munster since joining them last summer, is also included in the panel.

Former Ulster loose forward Marcell Coetzee scored a try in the Bulls’ Rainbow Cup victory over the Stormers on Friday night, and was expected to be included in the Bok plans for the summer, but his name was not called out. Instead, Leicester’s Jasper Wiese and Sale twins Jean-Luc and Daniel du Preez have been given the nod in Nienaber’s extended squad.

Coetzee played for the Bulls but misses out on the Boks squad. Source: Johan Rynners/INPHO

“It is a surreal feeling to name a Springbok squad after such a long absence from international rugby, and the fact that these players will have a chance to measure themselves in such a special tour makes it even more remarkable,” said former Munster defence coach, Nienaber.

“Players such as Frans and Morne have been here before and they can attest to the huge privilege it is to be part of a British and Irish Lions tour, so I am very excited for this squad.

“The squad features a bunch of Rugby World Cup-winners who know what it takes to perform and be successful at the highest level, as well as a handful of very talented young players who all proved that they deserve an opportunity at this level.”

