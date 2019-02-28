DAMIEN DUFF ADMITS ‘it’s a big honour’ to be promoted to Celtic’s first-team coaching staff to assist new boss Neil Lennon until the end of the season.

The former Ireland winger moved up from his role as Celtic reserve team manager this week following the appointment of Lennon to replace Brendan Rodgers, who left the position for Leicester City.

It was a quick promotion for Duff, who only joined the Scottish champions in January following a spell working with the Shamrock Rovers U15 side, but he is clearly relishing the challenge.

“It’s probably the quickest promotion known to man in any job,” he smiled. “I’m ready for it. I know the role and I know the club, and it’s a massive honour. Celtic is more than a club. Here, you’re fighting for more than that – you’re fighting for a cause as well. I know what the club means to fans. It means the same to me, so I’m ready.

“I understand the club and, Celtic Football Club aside, myself and football, I’m all about emotion and enthusiasm.”

Duff was on the Celtic bench at Tynecastle last night as the Bhoys secured a dramatic late victory over Hearts to cement their position at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

He added: “There’s a bit of me that’s sad to see the back of the reserves for now. I felt like they were starting to really understand me and the way I work. The game against the Kilmarnock reserves is the best they’ve been, and for 70-80 minutes they were brilliant.

“What I’ve enjoyed up until now is improving young players. I feel I’m good at it, so I guess I’ll miss that side of it, but I’ll still be keeping an eye on them and helping them whenever I can.

“There were four or five of them training with the first team after the Hearts game. That’s what the club’s built on, bringing youth through so nothing’s going to change.

“It’s obviously a massive step up to the first team. There will be more quality and a quicker tempo, but I’ll just be helping the gaffer and John wherever I can. That’s what I’m here for.”

