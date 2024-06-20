Damien Duff and Shelbourne coaching staff sign new long-term contracts

DAMIEN DUFF HAS committed his future to Shelbourne FC, signing a new “long-term” contract with the League of Ireland leaders.

Duff’s staff have also penned new deals, with assistant manager Joey O’Brien, first-team coach David McAllister, strength and conditioning coach Mauro Martins, and goalkeeping coach Paul Skinner all agreeing new terms.

“These new long-term agreements solidifies Duff and his coaching staff’s commitment to the club for the foreseeable future and demonstrates the club’s ambition to bring Shelbourne FC back to the pinnacle of Irish football,” a club statement reads.

“Duff has been an integral part of the club’s resurgence in recent years, bringing an elite mentality, experience, expertise, and passion to his role. Under his guidance, the team has seen remarkable growth and development, the board of Shelbourne FC are thrilled to continue this journey together.”

The former Ireland and Chelsea winger took charge in November 2021 and led Shels to a seventh-place finish and FAI Cup final appearance in his first season in charge.

They were fourth in 2023 and secured European football for the first time in 18 years.

At the 2024 mid-season break, the Reds are top of the league after an excellent start.

“The players, the staff and the club are always in my heart and in my head,” Duff said as he signed his new deal. “Time to rise again.”

“It’s absolutely amazing news for everybody connected with the club that Damien and his coaching staff have signed new long term deals with Shelbourne,” technical director Luke Byrne said.

“Damien has given his life to this club, his players and our fans since the day he walked through the door and we see our futures together. It can not be underestimated how big a part in the club’s recent growth Damien, Joey, Paul, David, and Mauro have played. We are all very determined to continue progressing as a team and we are aligned on how we believe we can do that.

“Damien and his staff have done an incredible job and we will continue supporting them in driving standards on and off the pitch. Joey and Mauro are top class in their field and along with Davey, Paul, Anthony and Rory they make up what I believe is the best staff in the country.”

“We are thrilled to have Damien Duff and his coaching staff commit to new long-term contracts with Shelbourne FC,” CEO Barry Mocke added.

“Damien’s dedication, vision, and leadership are invaluable to our club, and we look forward to achieving great things together. I would like to thank the shareholders and board members for backing this decision. We are working toward a sustainable and successful club and this is an important step.”