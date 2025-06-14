Rift reopens as Damien Duff accuses Stephen Bradley and Shamrock Rovers of lacking class

THE RIFT BETWEEN Damien Duff and Stephen Bradley has been very publicly reopened after the Shelbourne boss accused his Shamrock Rovers counterpart of not winning with class in the aftermath of their 2-1 victory at Tolka Park.

Those comments came in the post-match press conference for written media but tensions had already boiled over prior to that when Duff confronted Bradley on the pitch just outside the tunnel as the latter prepared to conduct a radio interview with RTÉ’s Tony O’Donoghue.

At first, it appeared as though Duff was having a quiet, conciliatory word with his opposite number but it quickly became apparent that wasn’t the case. As he walked away the Shels manager shouted in the direction of Bradley that he lacked class and that it wasn’t something you could buy.

Bradley didn’t respond and instead began the RTÉ interview. It’s understood that the furore actually began in the dressing room area after Rovers’ win when the players celebrated by playing the song Komodo by Mauro Picotto, which has been adopted by Shels fans in recent years.

Prior to that, Bradley also savoured the win with his players in front of the Rovers fans, lining up after full time to soak in the moment.

Bradley celebrates in front of Rovers fans. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

It was a bitter end to a night that started with Duff and Bradley shaking hands before the game and also after the final whistle. There was no animosity on the touchline during the game either and it felt like the row between the pair that developed earlier this season had been patched up.

It was only when these two sides met here at Tolka at the start of the season that they began their post-match duties with a hug and warm embrace, but now it’s clear the relationship has gone cold.

Bradley confirmed that the pair had not spoken prior to this game to try and mend a relationship that seemed tightknit only a few months ago but then began to unravel when Bradley casually described Duff as getting “emotional” after he insisted Kerr McInroy was the best midfielder in the Premier Division.

Those comments came in the week leading up to the sides meeting at Tallaght Stadium on 25 April. After a 2-2 draw that night Duff didn’t shake hands with Bradley with the latter then accusing him of lacking respect for going straight down the tunnel.

As for what set things off this time around? “I don’t need to speak about what’s gone on upstairs [at the dressing rooms]. It’s not a disagreement, I’m absolutely right. I think there’s a way to win, with respect, a humility and class. I’ve done that since I was a boy and I’m not sure they’ve done that tonight, that’s all I’d say,” Duff said, before it was put to him the song being played was the catalyst for the argument.

“Amongst other things. I don’t need to get into it, but like I said a lack of respect has been pointed at me, it’s bizarre carry-on. I’ve played all around the world, coached in some amazing places and now manage in an amazing place and I’m built on hard work, a bit of quality I’d like to think but a real respect, humility and I’d like to think a touch of class.

“That’s how you should win and I don’t think they’ve done that tonight. And I don’t think they regularly do it either, but that’s not trying to cloud over headlines, we’ve lost a Dublin derby tonight, we’ve lost ground and I’m not looking at carry on upstairs, all I’m looking at is my team, my performances, me players.”

“I’m not sure. I’m not sure. He’s obviously frustrated and annoyed, they lost the game. I understand that. Yeah, that’s not for me to talk about. We played well, we won the game. That was our job. That was our aim.

“We haven’t spoken. Like I said, for me it was about moving on, getting ready for this game. That was all our talk, all our aim, all my talk. And I think the players tonight were a different class. They controlled the game from start to finish. Shels had little spells here or there, but for the majority we were excellent.”

Duff, for his part, didn’t have any qualms about a result that leaves his side in sixth place and 12 points behind leaders Rovers.

“I can’t complain. You can argue it was a tight game, a Dublin Derby, a lot of tension which I love but I can’t complain.

“We’ve obviously set up to press them aggressively, with a fire and I think we did. I think we got a lot of turnover ball, but when you press that hard and that aggressively the only time you’ll get your rest is when you have the ball, and I didn’t think we kept the ball for long periods in the first half.

“I think we were better after our goal, I think maybe that settled them down. But for sure, there is one standout, maybe they played with a real personality and showed their quality and think we only did it in fits and bursts.”

As for the title defence being over?

“Here, challenges, title defences … life is over when you’re six-foot under so it’s innate in me, I never give in,” Duff said.

“But I think you can get transfixed with the 12 points just like the nine points before the game. I think where we are at as a team, we just need to forget about the league table for the moment which sounds bizarre and attack each game and put some wins on the board.”

Rovers and Shels are both in action on Monday, the latter visiting St Patrick’s Athletic and the Hoops heading up to Drogheda United.

But it’s 22 August when these sides meet again for the next instalment of a rivalry that has taken on a much different edge.