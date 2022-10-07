Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 7 October 2022
Wales' Dan Biggar to leave Northampton as club cite financial constraints for decision

The 32-year-old joined Saints from the Ospreys in 2018.

By Press Association Friday 7 Oct 2022, 10:29 AM
Northampton's Dan Biggar.
Image: PA
WALES FLY-HALF Dan Biggar is to leave Northampton at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old joined Saints from the Ospreys in 2018 and has helped them achieve two top-four finishes in the Gallagher Premiership.

Director of rugby Phil Dowson revealed financial constraints played a major part in the decision, saying: “It has been well documented that, for this season and next, the salary cap for Premiership clubs is lower than it was previously.

“There is also a reduction in marquee players from two to one, which presents an additional challenge in building a balanced and competitive squad. We have to start putting a longer-term plan for the team in place, so these are all factors we have considered in making this decision.”

Dowson praised Biggar’s influence on the younger members of Northampton’s squad, adding: “Dan’s quality as a player is obvious.

“He’s a British & Irish Lion, a 100-cap Wales international, a leader who cares about the team. He loves pressure, and he loves to compete. His attitude is also exemplary.

“When he came to Saints back in 2018, we were a club in transition and there was a lot of expectation on him. He has been a major part of the rebuild of the team.

“We’re now at a point where we believe we should be competing at the business end of major competitions, with a number of leaders within the squad who were just coming through when Dan arrived.

“When we are successful and win a major trophy, Dan’s fingerprints will be all over that.

“Dan is a good man and he won’t be short of offers for next season and beyond. We wish him, and his family, the very best for whichever opportunity he chooses to pursue.”

Biggar has made 68 appearances for Northampton, scoring 605 points.

He said: “I have loved my time at Northampton Saints, a traditional rugby club which is full of great people from top to bottom. It has been a privilege to wear the black, green and gold jersey.

“I wish I could have played more for the club – I missed a few matches over the last few years due to my international commitments – but there isn’t a better place to play rugby than Franklin’s Gardens in front of an incredible group of supporters.”

Press Association

