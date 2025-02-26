Dubliner Casey scores twice for Motherwell, Rangers make winning start under Ferguson

DUBLINER DAN CASEY scored twice to earn new Motherwell manager Michael Wimmer a winning home debut against Dundee.

The Ireland defender was totally unmarked as he headed home from six yards following Andy Halliday’s 12th-minute corner.

Motherwell looked more forward-thinking and aggressive in their press in the first half as German Wimmer built on an encouraging second-half performance at Tannadice.

Dundee pegged Motherwell back after the break and Simon Murray equalised from close range with their only effort on target in the 79th minute.

But defender Casey, who previously had spells with League of Ireland clubs Bohemians and Cork City, snatched Motherwell a 2-1 win five minutes later when he supplied a striker’s finish to volley home substitute Harry Paton’s cross.

The result ended a six-match losing run for Motherwell and moved them two points off the top six while Dundee’s fifth consecutive defeat leaves them just three points above bottom club St Johnstone.

Rangers battled back from two goals down to beat Kilmarnock 4-2 at Rugby Park as Barry Ferguson went through a turbulent first game as Gers’ interim boss.

The former Rangers captain was installed on Monday along with other ex-Ibrox men Billy Dodds, Neil McCann and Allan McGregor following the sacking of Philippe Clement after a 2-0 home defeat to St Mirren.

However, it was a case of new faces, old frailties as goals from defender Joe Wright and skipper Brad Lyons had Derek McInnes’ side two ahead in 14 minutes with the shell-shocked Ibrox side lucky not to concede further before teenage defender Clinton Nsiala was substituted on the half-hour mark in a bid to stop the bleeding.

Vaclav Cerny pulled a goal back in the 35th minute and a brace from Cyriel Dessers after the break was followed by a breakaway fourth in the 84th minute by substitute Nedim Bajrami, although McInnes will feel his team let a win slip from their grasp.

The night ended with Rangerss 13 points behind leaders Celtic at the top of the Premiership and the title all but gone, which will confirm a trophyless domestic season, although they are still in the Europa League with a last-16 tie against Fenerbahce to come next month.