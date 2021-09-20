Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 20 September 2021
Porter and Leavy passed fit ahead of Leinster's season opener with the Bulls

Leo Cullen’s team take on the South African side at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

By Ciarán Kennedy Monday 20 Sep 2021, 2:26 PM
Leinster flanker Dan Leavy.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

ANDREW PORTER AND Dan Leavy have both returned to full training with Leinster following long-term injuries, and could feature in the province’s United Rugby Championship opener against the Bulls on Saturday.

Porter has been sidelined since June with a toe injury, which saw him drop out of the British and Irish Lions squad for their tour to South Africa.

Leavy last played for Leinster in January, having suffered two long-term setbacks since 2019. The flanker spent 18 months out of action with a serious knee injury, making his return in October of last year, only to be ruled out for the remainder of the season less than four months later after undergoing a procedure to repair cartilage in his knee.

However both players have returned to full training this week, and are available for selection for Saturday’s season opener at the Aviva Stadium.

In further good news for Leo Cullen, Garry Ringrose (shoulder) Ciarán Frawley (shoulder) and Nick McCarthy (foot) are all also fit and available for the game.

Meanwhile Leinster have also confirmed that Conor O’Brien, Jamison-Gibson-Park, Max Deegan and James Lowe all came through the pre-season friendly win over Harlequins on 10 September with no issues, and are expected take a full part in training again this week.

However Josh Murphy (calf) and out-half Harry Byrne (foot) will both miss the game with minor injuries.

There was no new update available on Jordan Larmour (groin), Dave Kearney (ankle), Michael Milne (calf), Will Connors (knee), Thomas Clarkson (hamstring), Tommy O’Brien (hamstring) and Jack Dunne (ankle).

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

