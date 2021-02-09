BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 2°C Tuesday 9 February 2021
Advertisement

Wales flanker will miss rest of Six Nations after injury against Ireland while prop duo join England squad

Harry Williams and Tom West are making way from Eddie Jones’ squad ahead of their clash with Italy.

By AFP Tuesday 9 Feb 2021, 2:18 PM
1 hour ago 2,332 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5349549
Dan Lydiate in action against Ireland.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Dan Lydiate in action against Ireland.
Dan Lydiate in action against Ireland.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

WALES FLANKER DAN Lydiate has been ruled out of the remainder of the Six Nations championship after suffering an ACL injury against Ireland at the weekend.

The Ospreys player has been released from the squad following their five-point victory over Andy Farrell’s charges in Cardiff.

Lydiate was withdrawn from the field after suffering the knee injury in the first half, with head coach Wayne Pivac indicating that an ACL injury was a possibility in the aftermath of their win.

Scrum-half Tomos Williams suffered hamstring damage during the game according to Wales Online, while centre Johnny Williams and wing Hallam Amos took knocks to the head. The injured trio will miss Wales’ clash with Scotland this weekend.

Meanwhile, England have added props Kyle Sinckler and Mako Vunipola to their squad for Saturday’s Six Nations meeting with Italy.

Sinckler missed the 11-6 Calcutta Cup defeat by Scotland at the weekend after completing a ban for swearing at a referee while Vunipola has been out since November with an Achilles injury.

Making way to accommodate their return to Eddie Jones’ 28-man championship squad are tighthead Harry Williams and loosehead Tom West.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Jones will welcome the availability of his first-choice props following a dismal display against Scotland in which his pack failed to gain any kind of foothold in the game.

Sinckler is expected to slot straight back into the starting XV but given his two-month absence, Vunipola is more likely destined for a bench role.

© – AFP, 2021

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie