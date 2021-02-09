Wales flanker will miss rest of Six Nations after injury against Ireland while prop duo join England squad

WALES FLANKER DAN Lydiate has been ruled out of the remainder of the Six Nations championship after suffering an ACL injury against Ireland at the weekend.

The Ospreys player has been released from the squad following their five-point victory over Andy Farrell’s charges in Cardiff.

Lydiate was withdrawn from the field after suffering the knee injury in the first half, with head coach Wayne Pivac indicating that an ACL injury was a possibility in the aftermath of their win.

Scrum-half Tomos Williams suffered hamstring damage during the game according to Wales Online, while centre Johnny Williams and wing Hallam Amos took knocks to the head. The injured trio will miss Wales’ clash with Scotland this weekend.

Meanwhile, England have added props Kyle Sinckler and Mako Vunipola to their squad for Saturday’s Six Nations meeting with Italy.

Sinckler missed the 11-6 Calcutta Cup defeat by Scotland at the weekend after completing a ban for swearing at a referee while Vunipola has been out since November with an Achilles injury.

Making way to accommodate their return to Eddie Jones’ 28-man championship squad are tighthead Harry Williams and loosehead Tom West.

Jones will welcome the availability of his first-choice props following a dismal display against Scotland in which his pack failed to gain any kind of foothold in the game.

Sinckler is expected to slot straight back into the starting XV but given his two-month absence, Vunipola is more likely destined for a bench role.

