Down GAA lead the tributes following death of 'icon' Dan McCartan

DOWN GREAT AND three-time All-Ireland winner Dan McCartan has died at the age of 84.

McCartan excelled for Down in defence across an 18-year spell from 1958 to 1976.

The Carryduff man was a vital cog in their 1960, 1961 and 1968 All-Ireland winning teams — alongside his late brother James, the first as a 19-year-old.

McCartan also helped the Mourne county to three league titles and eight Ulster honours, while he won four Railway Cups with Ulster.

A talented handball player, McCartan also enjoyed success at managerial level. He was a selector for the Down senior team that won the Ulster Championship and National League in 1978, and the Down All-Ireland minor winning team of 1987.

The late Dan McCartan



Down GAA is saddened to learn today of the death of an icon of Down football Dan McCartan, All Ireland medal winner in 1960, 61 and 68.



Down GAA, and McCartan’s club Carryduff, have led the tributes.

“Down GAA is saddened to learn of the death of an icon of Down football, Dan McCartan, All Ireland medal winner in 1960, ’61 and ’68,” a statement reads.

“Dan made his senior debut in the National League of 1958 and his inter-county career came to a close in the National League of 1976. During that time, Dan gave outstanding service to his county, first at centre-half back and then later as full-back.

“Dan McCartan was a player, a team manager, team selector, county youth Officer, a delegate to Congress and a champion of the game of handball. He made a difference to the lives of many, those whom he played with and those he would go on to coach. He was a passionate and proud Down man, who at all times gave his best in any task that he undertook.

“The present generation of Down footballers are inheritors of a great tradition that began with men like Dan McCartan. Indeed a wonderful legacy, in club and county has been left by a great man.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to Dan’s partner Betty, his son Mark, his daughters-in-law Joan, Andrea and Sharon, his step sons Gary and Jason, his sisters Gay, Delia and Eileen, sister-in-law Marie, brothers-in-law, George, Felix and Seamus and his grandchildren, Jamie, Jorden, Daniel, Sean, Ethan, Ross, Jack, Asla and Adam.

“Ar dheis de go raibh a anam.”

Carryduff offered a similarly heartfelt tribute, outlining McCartan’s exploits on and off the pitch and extending condolences to his family.

“The Committee and members of Carryduff GAC are deeply saddened to learn of the death of the Carryduff and Down footballing legend, Dan McCartan.

“Dan was widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders this county ever produced.

“There is no doubt that Dan passed on his fiercely competitive spirit and intense love of our Gaelic sports to his son, our esteemed Committee member Mark, who also won an All-Ireland medal for Down in 1991.

“He has passed the baton on to the next generation in Carryduff GAC. Our club will be forever grateful for his immeasurable contribution and we are hugely proud to count him as one of our own.”