Dan McFarland. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Managerial Departure

Ulster part company with head coach Dan McFarland - reports

The 51-year-old Englishman has been at the helm since 2018.
1 hour ago

ULSTER ARE SET to part company with head coach Dan McFarland, according to reports. 

The squad will be informed at this morning’s training session that the 51-year-old Englishman is to step aside, Brendan Fanning reports in the Irish Independent.

Ulster have lost their last three games in all competitions and are eighth in the URC table. They exited the Champions Cup in the group stages after three defeats in four games.

McFarland, 51, became Ulster head coach in April 2018. Ulster made it to the Champions Cup quarter-final in his first full season in charge. The next season, 2019-20, Ulster got to the Pro14 final, which they lost to Leinster, and the Champions Cup quarter-final. In 2020-21 they made the semi-final of the Challenge Cup.

McFarland signed a new contract at the end of the 2021-22 season having made it to the semi-final of the URC and the Champions Cup round of 16. They went out in the round of 16 again last season, losing to Leinster.

The former Scotland assistant coach was criticised on social media by Ulster fans after Sunday’s 19-17 loss to Ospreys. After the game, McFarland focussed on a late refereeing decision which went against his side when they were on the attack, when some supporters thought he should have taken more responsibility for that and other recent results.   

“I’d just ask for patience and to stay behind us. It’s a work in progress at this stage of the season,” McFarland said to Ulster’s fans via the province’s website earlier this week.

“We will come through the other side of this and want them to know we really appreciate the support they give. We’ll just ask for positivity and back us to turn things around.”

 

