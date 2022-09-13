Shanahan linked with Laois hurling role, Burke confirmed as Cavan coach

DAN SHANAHAN HAS been linked with a role working alongside new Laois manager Willie Maher.

The Laois county board last night confirmed that Maher has been appointed as their new senior hurling boss. The Tipperary native has previous experience in charge of his county’s minor and U21 teams, as well as enjoying success with Dublin club Cuala.

Advertisement

He has worked with the Waterford seniors in 2014 under Derek McGrath, a season when Shanahan also began his time as a Deise selector. The pair have also worked together with Kilkenny club Bennettsbridge and Laois Today now reports that Shanahan is set to be installed as the right-hand man to Maher for the 2023 campaigan.

Elsewhere Cavan last night confirmed that Mayo’s James Burke is to coach their senior football side next year.

As previously reported by The42, Burke is to work alongside Cavan boss Mickey Graham as Martin Corey has stepped away. Burke has worked with James Horan for the last four years with the Mayo footballers and was part of the proposed management team headed by Ray Dempsey, a candidate in the recent Mayo managerial race.

Burke as a player featured for his native Ardnaree in Mayo and Ballymun Kickhams in Dublin.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

He will join Ryan McMenamin, Sean Johnston and John Denning as part of Graham’s management team, the Cavan boss having been ratified for a further two years at a county committee meeting.

Ollie Bellew was also ratified as the new Cavan senior hurling manager, while in Louth their new senior hurling boss is Paul McCormack.