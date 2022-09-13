Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 13 September 2022
Advertisement

Shanahan linked with Laois hurling role, Burke confirmed as Cavan coach

William Maher was last night announced as the new Laois hurling manager.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 13 Sep 2022, 9:15 AM
1 hour ago 1,731 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5864696
Dan Shanahan and James Burke.
Image: INPHO
Dan Shanahan and James Burke.
Dan Shanahan and James Burke.
Image: INPHO

DAN SHANAHAN HAS been linked with a role working alongside new Laois manager Willie Maher.

The Laois county board last night confirmed that Maher has been appointed as their new senior hurling boss. The Tipperary native has previous experience in charge of his county’s minor and U21 teams, as well as enjoying success with Dublin club Cuala.

He has worked with the Waterford seniors in 2014 under Derek McGrath, a season when Shanahan also began his time as a Deise selector. The pair have also worked together with Kilkenny club Bennettsbridge and Laois Today now reports that Shanahan is set to be installed as the right-hand man to Maher for the 2023 campaigan.

Elsewhere Cavan last night confirmed that Mayo’s James Burke is to coach their senior football side next year.

As previously reported by The42Burke is to work alongside Cavan boss Mickey Graham as Martin Corey has stepped away. Burke has worked with James Horan for the last four years with the Mayo footballers and was part of the proposed management team headed by Ray Dempsey, a candidate in the recent Mayo managerial race.

Burke as a player featured for his native Ardnaree in Mayo and Ballymun Kickhams in Dublin.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

He will join Ryan McMenamin, Sean Johnston and John Denning as part of Graham’s management team, the Cavan boss having been ratified for a further two years at a county committee meeting.

Ollie Bellew was also ratified as the new Cavan senior hurling manager, while in Louth their new senior hurling boss is Paul McCormack.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie