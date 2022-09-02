Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ex-Mayo coach Burke set to join Cavan's management team

He comes with plenty of experience having worked with James Horan as a selector for the last four years.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 2 Sep 2022, 3:08 PM
1,366 Views
James Burke previously worked with Mayo.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

EX-MAYO COACH James Burke is set to link up with Mickey Graham’s Cavan management team for the 2023 season.

Burke comes with plenty experience having worked with James Horan for the last four years as a Mayo selector.

He was also named as part of the proposed management team headed by Ray Dempsey, a candidate in the recent Mayo managerial race.

The42 understands Burke is set to work with the Cavan footballers alongside manager Graham and Tyrone All-Ireland winner Ryan McMenamin. It is believed Martin Corey is moving on, having been part of the setup for the 2022 Tailteann Cup finalists in recent times.

Burke has extensive playing experience with Ardnaree in Mayo and Ballymun Kickhams in Dublin.

Cavan’s 2022 campaign ended with a Tailteann Cup final loss to Westmeath in Croke Park, having earlier lost out in Ulster at the hands of Donegal. They will play in Division 3 of the league next year after winning promotion this year from the lower tier and triumphing in the league final in April against Tipperary in Croke Park.

Burke’s appointment has been rubber-stamped by the Cavan management committee and it is believed that it now just requires approval by the Cavan county committee.

Fintan O'Toole
