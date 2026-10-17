Ending long wait for senior semi-final and supporting a teammate 18 years after brother's death

IN THE MOMENTS after helping the Tommy Larkins club qualify for the Galway senior hurling semi-finals, Jason Flynn was called aside for an interview.

A thrilling comeback victory over Turloughmore had just propelled them into a final-four meeting with Clarinbridge. Their first one since 1982. A moment to cherish on a beautiful Saturday in October.

Flynn articulated his relief to StreamSport.ie, and spoke of the criticism his team has faced after the failed attempts that preceded this result at Kenny Park in Athenry.

“We’ve been called rejects and everything under the sun over not winning the quarter-final. It’s an amazing feeling.”

Behind Flynn, just a few metres away, the Tommy Larkins squad came together to form a huddle. They knew this was a day of mixed emotions for him. His older brother, Paul, passed away 18 years ago and the anniversary mass was taking place that evening. Arrangements were quickly made for everyone to attend and support their teammate.

“Two of the panel members were asking the lads to get back up to the church,” Tommy Larkins manager Niall Kelly begins, relaying the words that were expressed in the huddle.

Paul Flynn in action for Galway in the 2005 All-Ireland U21 final against Kilkenny. INPHO INPHO

Flynn was also carrying an injury into that game, but managed to produce a haul of 3-8 which helped power his side to a 4-14 to 1-21 win.

“It was impressive enough to be injured,” Kelly adds, “but to be carrying that kind of baggage into a match then, it was an emotional day for him.”

Motivation

Jason has spoken of his brother before, and the motivation he draws from his memory. Paul was just 24 when he died in a car crash in Loughrea while travelling home to Ballinakill. Like his younger sibling, he too was a skilled hurler. A sturdy defender.

He won an All-Ireland U21 title with Galway in 2005, and lined out for Tommy Larkins in the All-Ireland intermediate club final in February 2008.

As instructed, Niall Kelly called into the anniversary mass later that evening after the Turloughmore game. Many others joined him. He looked on with pride as members of their junior and senior panels filed into the church, taking a brief pause from the quarter-final celebrations to show up for the Flynn family.

“Both panels were there as a show of support for Jason and their family. So, while there was a big deal being made of our quarter-final, it just shows the tightness of the group. Some of the lads were only four or five years of age when that accident happened but they were there in the church.”

Little Changes

When Offaly manager Johnny Kelly first joined up with Tommy Larkins, he was happy to reassure them that they were on the right track.

They needed some help getting past the quarter-final stage of the senior hurling championship, and looked to the Portumna man for his input. St Thomas’ denied them last year after a late goal from Victor Manso, while Clarinbridge refused their entry to the semi-finals in 2022 and 2024.

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There was also a relegation semi-final battle against Portumna during that stretch in 2023. Tommy Larkins survived after a 2-21 to 2-12 win.

They knew they were close to a breakthrough, and finally took that step two weeks ago. There was some confusion over the length of time since their last semi-final appearance, with many believing the wait goes all the way back to 1971 when they won their first and only senior Galway title.

The correct answer is 1982. A lifetime of waiting for those who reside in the parishes of Ballinakill/Derrybrien and Woodford/Looscaun.

If they can find a way past Clarinbridge, they will be on the verge of a first senior crown in 55 years.

Offaly hurling manager, and Tommy Larkins coach, Johnny Kelly. Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

But back to Johnny Kelly and how he came to be involved with the Tommy Larkins backroom team.

Coming into the 2026 season, they needed a new coach. Brian Lawlor, who managed Kiladangan to their first-ever Tipperary senior title in 2020, had been with them for two years but could no longer commit. In their search for a replacement, they went down the road to the neighbouring town of Portumna.

“Johnny Kelly’s name was top of that list,” Niall Kelly says, expanding on the appointment.

During his time with Offaly, Johnny Kelly has overseen a period of huge progression. They won the Joe McDonagh Cup in 2024, and have maintained their position in the Liam MacCarthy competition, reaching the All-Ireland quarter-final stage this year for the first time since 2003.

He also managed his native Portumna to All-Ireland glory in 2009, and brought Tipperary’s Borris-Ileigh to an All-Ireland final in 2020 where they lost out by three points against Kilkenny giants Ballyhale Shamrocks.

Tommy Larkins knew all about his pedigree.

“We approached him and made our pitch. He wasn’t coming in as manager, and we told him that we’d have the groundwork done for him. He actually reassured us that we were doing a lot of things right. He just looked at a few little things that he could tweak to make our team stronger.

“Johnny is a fantastic coach. His knowledge of hurling is second to none around the game and the way it can be played.”

Challenge

Like many rural GAA clubs, player retention is always a challenge for the Tommy Larkins club. Situated in the Slieve Aughty mountains, they’re on the outskirts of commuter towns like Gort and Loughrea. Players are often lost to emigration, although they’ve managed to keep the squad intact for the last few seasons.

“On the edge of things,” as Niall Kelly puts it.

And yet, some notable talents have emerged in recent times. Goalkeeper Éanna Murphy is currently part of Micheál Donoghue’s squad, and has been Galway’s first choice between the sticks in the past.

Cian Daniels during the All-Ireland final against Limerick. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Cian Daniels enjoyed an impressive debut season with Galway this year. He started at midfield in their Leinster final win over Dublin and made a substitute appearance in the second half of their All-Ireland final against Limerick. His mother, Edel, is the club’s chairperson.

Colm Flynn has been on the Galway panel previously, as has Tommy Larkins captain, Ronan Murphy, who is a twin brother of Éanna. He was struck down by a bug in the days leading up to the Turloughmore game, but battled through.

“He’s one of our leaders,” says Kelly. “Ronan was very unlucky with injuries. He’s doubled his efforts since he came back in with us the last two years. He’s been our best hurler.”

Their camogie players line out for the Davitts club who had two representatives on the Galway team in this year’s All-Ireland final against Cork. Ciara Hickey, who won an All-Star last year, started at centre-back but was forced off in the second half with an ACL injury. Katie Anna Porter was also on that half-back line, and her brother, Ben, will be lining out against Clarinbridge later today.

Jason Flynn is their north star. He’s at the bedrock of the community, and works as a special needs assistant at Mercy College Woodford.

When Tommy Larkins were trailing by 1-9 to 0-17 in the second half of their quarter-final against Turloughmore, he launched the fightback with two vital goals in as many minutes.

The first was a sideline cut in the 42nd minute which was deflected into the net by experienced Galway defender Daithí Burke after a mistake on the line. Flynn then stood over a free which he arrowed through a packed-out goalmouth, and into the bottom corner.

It was the spark they needed when the despair of another quarter-final defeat loomed.

CRAZY GOAL 🤯 Jason Flynn's sideline effort ends up in the back of the net in a moment of madness to pull a goal back for @tommylarkinsgaa 📺 Watch 👉 https://t.co/Gwaq6E76lF @Galway_GAA https://t.co/7fOhmzv67O — StreamSport.ie (@StreamsportI) October 3, 2026

Flynn retired from the Galway hurlers last October, signing off from a career in which he was nominated for Young Hurler of the Year in 2015. Two years later, he came off the bench to score two points from play in the All-Ireland final as Galway ended a 29-year wait for the Liam MacCarthy.

Kelly expands on Flynn’s injury trouble before the quarter-final against Turloughmore, and the resolve he showed to play through the pain.

Jason Flynn lifting the Liam McCarthy cup after the 2017 All-Ireland final. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“Jason has been carrying our team for a long time. I’d like to think that the supporting cast he has now are helping him and taking that bit of pressure off him. But still, he came off the field the last day with 3-8.

“He hadn’t trained for the previous four weeks. He had a five-six-week injury to recover from. We had a four-week gap from our last group game to the quarter-final, and he was just back in time. Hopefully, he’ll be back fully fit this weekend.”

Focus

The senior semi-final is a major focus for the Tommy Larkins club this weekend, but their second team are also in action on Sunday in the Junior A final against Turloughmore. They contested the Junior B All-Ireland final earlier this year, where they lost out to Limerick outfit Ballybrown by 0-14 to 1-6.

Success breeds success, and the seniors are feeding off the energy of what the juniors are producing.

“They’ve driven us along,” says Kelly. “Two years ago, we went down to Junior B. We needed a stronger panel. They’ve been in four finals in the last 12 months, a Leinster Junior B final, an All-Ireland final and our own county final where they won narrowly against Mullagh.

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“And this year they’ve fought their way t the Junior A final on Sunday. They’re pushing out the standards as well.

“We had nearly 40 lads here training, which is huge for a rural club our size. There’s a real buzz around the place.”

The great Cyril Farrell. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Galway hurling legend Cyril Farrell is never far away from the Tommy Larkins grounds. He managed his county to three All-Ireland titles, but his home club is his first love. An interested observer at their training sessions, he often calls down for a chat afterwards.

He’s eager to know how the team is moving, and how they’re preparing for the many threats that Clarinbridge pose today.

They easily accounted for Gort by 4-25 to 0-18 in their quarter-final where Evan and Aaron Niland combined for 1-9. Galway star Gavin Lee chipped in with five points, while TJ Brennan and Joshua Ryan commanded their defence.

But Farrell is a keen follower of his club no matter what’s at stake.

“Even when things weren’t going good, he’d be still down watching,” Kelly continues. “He’s always around the pitch for a chat. You could be hours talking to him.

“He’s on a lot of podcasts and his opinion is so valued. He was commentating on the game (against Turloughmore) the last day as well, and it must have been difficult for him to stay impartial. He’s one of Galway’s most celebrated coaches and managers. When Cyril talks, everyone listens.”

44 years is a long time to wait for a senior semi-final appearance. 55 is even longer for the top prize in Galway hurling.

Emigration. Rural challenges. Supporting a teammate in times of tragedy, and continuing to do so as the years go by. It’s nice to win and to be competitive, but like many clubs, Tommy Larkins know the true meaning of loss.

A huge opportunity awaits them today. Kenny Park is calling again.

“We have a great community spirit. I would say that like the senior team reflect what our community is about. Clarinbridge will go in as favourites. Any team that wins a quarter-final by 19 points, they’ve been scoring goals for fun. We’re going to go to Athenry and try to give the best account of ourselves that we can.”

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